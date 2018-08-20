When the WNBA playoffs tip off on Tuesday, four former Lady Bears will be in the fight to bring home the championship.
Alexis Jones looks to win her second in a row as the Minnesota Lynx topped Odyssey Sims and the Los Angeles Sparks last season. Sims is also back in the hunt with the Sparks as Brittney Griner is in her sixth year with the Phoenix Mercury. Rounding out the group of former Lady Bears is Alexis Prince who plays for the Atlanta Dream.
Overall, the Big 12 has nine former student-athletes on seven of the eight teams in the playoffs. Imani McGee-Stafford (Texas) is on the Dream with Prince. West Virginia’s Bria Holmes, a member of the Connecticut Sun, is currently on maternity leave. Oklahoma’s Danielle Robinson plays alongside Jones for the Lynx, while Courtney Paris (Oklahoma) and Ariel Atkins (Texas) play for the Seattle Storm and Washington Mystics respectively.
The postseason action begins when Dallas travels to Washington for a 7:30 p.m. tip followed by Minnesota at Los Angeles at 9:30 p.m. Both games are slated to air on ESPN2.
The first and second rounds are single elimination. Then the semifinals and finals are best-of-five.