Former Lady Bears and current Minnesota Lynx guard Odyssey Sims was arrested on June 6 and faces DWI charges according to a report in the Minneapolis Star Tribune on Wednesday.
Sims was reportedly pulled over by a state trooper for traveling 77 in a 55 mph zone and commiting a lane violation just after 1 a.m. on Interstate 394 west of downtown Minneapolis. Breath tests reportedly showed Sims’ blood alcohol concentration to be .20, more than twice the legal limit in Minnesota of .08.
However, the arrest did not prevent Sims from playing on the night of June 6 as she posted 15 points, five rebounds and two assists in the Lynx’s 58-56 victory over the Phoenix Mercury.
The Star Tribune reported that Sims has a court date on July 16.
Sims, the 2014 Big 12 Player of the Year, ranks third in career points at Baylor as she tallied 2,533, averaging 17.5 per game in 145 games from 2010 to 2014.
Sims was drafted with the second overall pick by the Tulsa Shock in 2014. After the Shock relocated to Dallas and became the Dallas Wings, Sims was traded from the Wings to the Los Angeles Sparks in 2017, and then from the Sparks to the Lynx before this season began.