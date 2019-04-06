TAMPA, Fla. – There were two games going on in Kramer Robertson’s mind as his Springfield Cardinals Double-A team faced the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Friday night at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark.
Robertson was playing error-free shortstop and going 1-for-3 for Springfield. But his heart, or at least part of it, was a little more than 1,000 miles away where his mom, Baylor coach Kim Mulkey, was guiding her team in the national semifinals against Oregon.
From his infield position, Robertson had worked out a signal from the dugout that had nothing to do with infield positioning.
Mulkey retold the story during her press conference on Saturday morning at Amalie Arena.
“’I’m at shortstop. I’m looking in the dugout. Just give me a thumbs up or a thumbs down,’” Mulkey described. “He said, ‘I’m freaking out out there. I can’t focus.’ He said, ‘I have a line drive hit at me, I field it, get it. I see a thumbs up. All the guys on the team are just, like, going nuts. You would have thought we won the national championship,’ he said, ‘because we were all trying to do our job, but we have an interest there.’”
One can only imagine the confusion on the part of the Naturals broadcast team as they saw the Springfield squad over-celebrating a routine out.
Mulkey said when she eventually talked to her son, she explained that it was a difficult game to track as Oregon and Baylor traded momentum shifts before the Lady Bears finally won.
“I said, ‘Well, Kramer, it was that kind of game,’” Mulkey said. “Nobody can give you a thumbs up or thumbs down. So he was excited.”
They meet again
Baylor has reached the NCAA Tournament Championship Game for the first time in seven years only to see the same school it faced last time.
The Lady Bears defeated Notre Dame, 80-61, for the national title in 2012 in Denver.
That victory capped Baylor’s 40-0 season and brought home its second national championship. Lady Bears center Brittney Griner finished off her junior season by scoring 26 points with 13 rebounds and five blocks. Guard Odyssey Sims added 19 points and Destiny Williams had 12.
Notre Dame was making its second straight NCAA Championship Game appearance in 2012. The Fighting Irish lost to Texas A&M in 2011 before the Lady Bears triumphed in 2012. Notre Dame ended up losing in the title game four times between 2011 and 2015.
The Fighting Irish broke through with their second national championship last year when they defeated Mississippi State in the final, 61-58.
Now Baylor and Notre Dame will face off for a unique place in women’s college basketball. The winner of Sunday night’s championship game will add a third title to their trophy case and move into second place all-time in that category behind Connecticut and Tennessee.
The star friendship
On Saturday, Baylor center Kalani Brown talked about her close friendship with Notre Dame star guard Arike Ogunbowale.
Brown and Ogunbowale, along with Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu and Baylor forward Lauren Cox, played on the Team USA Under-16 squad in 2013.
“This will be the first time I’m playing one of my very best friends,” Brown said about her relationship with Ogunbowale. “Me and Arike are very, very close and if I don’t get it tomorrow, I’m glad she’s going to get it. We share text messages the day before and she’s like, ‘Whatever happens, I love you,’ and all that. So, very fortunate to be playing my friend tomorrow.”
Brown sacrificing for team
Brown’s stats have dipped this season, but that doesn’t mean the Baylor center has had anything less than a stellar campaign.
The Lady Bears’ woman in the middle averaged 20.1 points and 10.2 rebounds in 29.6 minutes as a junior in 2017-18. This season, she’s scoring 15.6 with 8.1 boards in 26.1 minutes a game.
On Saturday, she talked about how the impact of team chemistry has affected those numbers.
“We’re playing so good together,” Brown said. “This is the most unselfish team I’ve ever played on. And, you know, anybody can go off on any given night but no one gets upset that they’re going off. We have so many weapons and we’re just all for each other. Scoring wise, nobody has a separate agenda. I could easily say ‘Hey, I need my numbers for the WNBA draft,’ but it’s not like that cause when you’re scoring, when everyone’s scoring, you’re happy for each other, you’re winning. And I think that’s why we’ve come so far.”