The city of Waco and Baylor University will host a community parade at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 18, in honor of the Lady Bears’ recent victory in the NCAA basketball championship.
The parade, which will feature team members and coaches, will travel down Austin Avenue from 11th Street to Third Street.
Following the parade, a championship ceremony will take place in front of City Hall at 300 Austin Ave. The ceremony will include a proclamation from the city of Waco, along with speeches from the Lady Bears, Baylor University and local officials.
For more information, contact the City of Waco at 750-5781.