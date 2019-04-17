20190409_loc_lady_bears_welcome_jl5

The Baylor Lady Bears are welcomed home as NCAA champions April 8 at the Ferrell Center.

The city of Waco and Baylor University will host a community parade at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 18, in honor of the Lady Bears’ recent victory in the NCAA basketball championship.

The parade, which will feature team members and coaches, will travel down Austin Avenue from 11th Street to Third Street.

Following the parade, a championship ceremony will take place in front of City Hall at 300 Austin Ave. The ceremony will include a proclamation from the city of Waco, along with speeches from the Lady Bears, Baylor University and local officials.

For more information, contact the City of Waco at 750-5781.

