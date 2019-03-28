GREENSBORO, N.C. — The way DiDi Richards plays basketball, Lady Bears fans might think she’s a free spirit, the kind of happy-go-lucky individual that never lets anything bother her.
Richards smiles. She engages with referees like they’re new friends. She winces at mistakes, but shakes them off just as quick.
She’s lucid on the court.
In a Big 12 game earlier this year, Richards bent down to tie her shoe and buy time for her team to set up an out-of-bounds play. It was an obvious ploy and the ref warned her that if she did it again, she’d earn a technical foul. A timeout was called and when Richards returned to the floor, she showed off her well-tied laces to the same official.
That’s how the sophomore from Cypress Ranch has come to define the personality of top-ranked Baylor as it heads into the Sweet 16. The No. 1 seed Lady Bears (33-1) face No. 4 seed South Carolina at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday in Greensboro, N.C.
Richards is aware that her court persona has grabbed the attention of the folks that follow women’s basketball.
“Not because I feel like that, but because people tell me,” Richards said about being the personality of the Lady Bears. “Once they tell me that, then I’m going to wear it. If you want me to be the personality of the team, I’ll do it. You want me to be the energy of the team? I’m going to do it.”
Those qualities came through last weekend during the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament at the Ferrell Center. Following Baylor’s lopsided victory over Abilene Christian, Richards held court as she and her teammates Kalani Brown and Juicy Landrum traded punch lines and giggled during the postgame press conference.
“Well, Didi, she was kind of silly today, but Didi gets it,” Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey said at the time. “She knows when to be serious and when to, you know, lighten up the mood in the locker room.”
One of Mulkey’s favorite stories this season involves her own competitive intensity running up against Richards’ sense of humor.
The Baylor coach came into the locker room ready to give some rather boisterous constructive criticism.
“In the middle of it, Didi will go, ‘You tell 'em, Mulkey,’” the Lady Bears coach said. “You know, she's got that little voice. She just cracks everybody up.”
Given that type of gumption, Baylor fans might assume Richards is a prankster with little regard for the consequences.
Quite the opposite.
“It is really taking a risk because Mulkey scares me,” Richards said with a laugh. “I’m scared Mulkey is going to bite me, but she starts laughing. I’m like ‘Oh! Good! Leap of faith.
“I like to see people smile and I like smiling. Some I’m like, ‘It’s worth it.’ If I get yelled at, then it just happens.”
As Baylor heads into the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament, Mulkey and the players have attributed a significant part of their success to better-than-average team chemistry.
That comes from a lot of places, including the senior leadership of center Kalani Brown and point guard Chloe Jackson. The team has also benefitted from how well the veteran players have incorporated an outstanding freshman class and how those freshmen have accepted their roles.
Richards plays an important part, too, as she’s the empathetic barometer of the team, the one that wants to keep everyone happy and smiling. But she deflected credit for her personal ability to mature into that position.
“With Mulkey, she feels if you’re not a freshman, then you’re an upperclassman,” Richards said. “So she kind of treats you as if you’re Lani or Chloe or Lauren (Cox). So you kind of have to be mature in order to start or be able to lead the people around you as much as you can. We understand the game as a team, so that makes all of us look more mature than what we are.”
As the season reaches its pinnacle, all of those intangible factors could come into play. The Lady Bears know they’re two wins away from going to the Final Four in Tampa, Fla., but they’re also one loss away from the season ending.
While a basketball game can hinge on made or missed shots, Baylor has shown a knack for controlling things with their effort on the defensive end, one of Richards’ specialties. So she deals with the jitters leading up to each round by doubling down on film study.
That’s just one more way she erases negative energy.
“(If you’re) nervous, I feel like you’re kind of doubting yourself and I never want to doubt myself especially with the role I’m playing now,” Richards said. “We can’t really doubt ourselves, we’re starters. We’ve got to lead our team to the promised land and that’s Tampa.”