The number one — it’s Baylor’s ranking in the Associated Press Top 25, where it stands in league action, and also the number of times a Lady Bear has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week this season.
How is that even possible?
All of the different options can be tossed around in the air for a while, but what it really boils down to is this — who exactly should Baylor nominate for that award? The options can be limitless.
Just think back to last week.
Lauren Cox scored her 1,000th career point on Wednesday against Iowa State in addition to piling up nine rebounds and seven assists for a near triple double. At Oklahoma on Sunday, Cox finished with seven points, a season-high 12 rebounds and a pair of blocks.
Then you have Chloe Jackson, who had a double-double — her first at Baylor and the first points and assists double-double at Baylor since Jan. 2017 — with 11 points and 11 assists against Iowa State. On Sunday, Jackson finished with 10 points and eight assists.
Juicy Landrum also had a big week, with 16 points, eight rebounds, six assists and five steals against Iowa State before she finished with a team-high 21 points at Oklahoma.
Cap off the list with Kalani Brown. The senior finished with 18 points to go with eight rebounds and three blocks against the Cyclones. At Oklahoma, Brown finished with 20 points along with six rebounds.
Who would you nominate for the Big 12 Player of the Week?
What can be a problem when choosing one player to put up for a weekly award is really a blessing on the basketball court. Who wouldn’t to have this much depth and balance on a roster?
“Well, we have a lot of kids who can score,” Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey said. “There are a lot of different ways we can attack you offensively depending on which post players are in the game.”
Currently, Baylor has five different players averaging 10 or more points per game — Brown (15.7), Cox (12.0), Jackson (10.9), Landrum (10.6) and NaLyssa Smith (10.5). There are two more Lady Bears — Queen Egbo (7.1) and DiDi Richards (6.4) who are averaging between five and 9.9 points per contest.
Across the Associated Press Top 25, Baylor is one of 14 teams to have at least seven players averaging five or more points per game. However, Marquette is the only other team to have as many players averaging in the double figures. Texas also has five, but Lashann Higgs, the Longhorns’ leading scorer on the stat sheet, played only four games before suffering a season-ending injury.
On the season, Baylor has produced eight different leading scorers in a game. The Lady Bears have tied their program record with seven players scoring in double figures in a single game three times. Five players have posted in the double digits four more times this season.
All of this has happened with only two players averaging more than 30 minutes per game — Jackson (32.0) and Landrum (31.1). Only six teams in the AP Top 25 have more than two players averaging that much time.
“We have depth,” Mulkey said. “The most important thing is to have legs and energy when playoff time rolls around. We haven’t been able to rest Kalani and Cox the last couple of years. I’d like to rest Cox more, but what happens is she’s guarding a post player and then when I go big she’s guarding a perimeter player. She stays on the floor a little longer than I’d like her to.
“The more I can rest them in January and February, when March rolls around they’re fresh.”
Last year, Brown averaged 29.6 minutes per game with two 40-minute games and eight 35-plus minute games, while Cox played 30.2 minutes per game with five 40-minute contests and five 35-plus minute games.
In all those minutes, Brown averaged 20.1 points per game, while Cox averaged 15.3 points per game. Now, keep in mind those averages are for the entire season. Baylor still has 11 regular season Big 12 games before the Big 12 Championship and NCAA tournament action.
If they were playing that many minutes this year, Brown would be averaging 18.7 points and Cox would have 12.9 points per game. In all reality, they aren’t that far off despite playing significantly fewer minutes this season.
Brown leads Baylor with 15.7 points while Cox is right behind her with 12 points per game.
“(The depth) is great, especially when you have people who can relieve the post players, even if it’s just for a second,” sophomore guard Moon Ursin said. “We have a lot of guards this year. Chloe Jackson coming in has been a change to this program. She’s helped us a lot. All in all, we have lots of team chemistry and play together.”
Last year, “Double Trouble” (Brown and Cox) combined for 40.5 percent of Baylor’s total points. This year, it’s down to 32.6 percent. Again, that’s not because Brown and Cox got worse. Instead, their teammates around them got better.
That shows by the assists numbers. As of right now, Baylor’s field goal percentage is on par with what it finished with last year. The biggest difference is that the Lady Bears are assisting on 10 percent more of their buckets than they did last year — 60.5 percent in 2017-18 compared to 70.4 percent in 2018-19.
You can use all the clichés to describe this team — opponents have to pick their poison against the Lady Bears, deciding who to focus on taking away defensively, Baylor can run people out of the gym as it holds a 206-54 advantage in fast break points and opposing teams have to deal with all the trees inside both offensively and defensively. This list could go on and on.
But it’s this kind of balance, this kind of depth that pushed Baylor into the No. 1 spot in both the AP Poll and now the USA Today Coaches’ Poll. So what, then, is the driving factor behind the X’s and O’s and countless numbers on a stat sheet?
“Baylor,” Ursin said. “People want to play for Baylor. We want to show them why.”