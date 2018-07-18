For the first time since 2016, Baylor and Connecticut will hook up on the basketball court.
The Baylor women’s basketball team will take on three top-15 teams from the final 2017-18 USA Today Coaches Poll and six teams that made trips to the 2018 NCAA Tournament in its 2018-19 non-conference schedule, which was released on Wednesday.
That includes UConn coming to Waco, as well as the Lady Bears traveling to South Carolina and Stanford.
“Our non-conference schedule is loaded with solid programs that will challenge us at home, on neutral floors and on the road,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said in a press release. “The level of competition throughout will prepare us for the road ahead with Big 12 and NCAA Tournament opponents.”
The 11-time national champion Huskies come to Waco on Jan. 3, 2019. UConn finished last season with a 36-1 record, with that lone loss coming in the NCAA Final Four to eventual national champion Notre Dame.
The Huskies are 4-2 all-time against Baylor. They last met on Nov. 17, 2016, when UConn claimed a 72-61 win in Storrs, Conn. It’ll be UConn’s first trip to Waco since January of 2014, when Geno Auriemma’s program claimed a 66-55 win at the Ferrell Center.
Baylor goes to South Carolina as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Dec. 2. Less than two weeks later, the Lady Bears travel to Stanford for a game on Dec. 15.
Exhibition play begins for Baylor with contests against Langston and Texas A&M-Commerce on Oct. 25 and Nov. 1, respectively. Then the season officially tips off with the home opener against Nicholls State Nov. 6. Two days later, Baylor plays host to Saint Francis.
From there, the Lady Bears face Arizona State at the Bee Holdzil Fighting Scouts Event Center on the Navajo Reservation in Fort Defiance, Ariz. Nov. 11. Baylor then hosts Southern University (Nov. 15) before traveling to Las Vegas for the South Point Shootout where the Lady Bears will play South Dakota State (Nov. 23) and Georgetown (Nov. 24).
Baylor also has two more home contests in December against Morehead State (Dec. 12) and UTRGV (Dec. 31).
Coming off a 33-2 season and the program’s 13th Sweet 16 appearance, the Lady Bears return All-Americans senior Kalani Brown and junior Lauren Cox as well as junior Juicy Landrum and sophomores Didi Richards, Alexis Morris and Moon Ursin. Trinity Oliver also returns as a redshirt freshman after receiving a medical hardship for last season.
Joining the returners is the nation’s top recruiting class for the 2018-19 season by espnW HoopGurlz with Aquira DeCosta, Queen Egbo, NaLyssa Smith, Honesty Scott-Grayson and Caitlin Bickle. In addition to the five incoming freshmen, Chloe Jackson — a graduate transfer from LSU — is eligible for her first season as a Lady Bear.