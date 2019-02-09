Kalani Brown grinned as she leaned into the microphone.
The senior was a little excited that Kim Mulkey let her shoot the technical free throws in the second half.
Brown finished 10 for 10 from the charity stripe for the second time in her career as her season-high 32 points propelled the No. 1 Lady Bears to an 89-71 victory over TCU Saturday afternoon
“I was 100 percent,” Brown said. “I’ve been trying to get my free throw percentage up. ... Yeah, I’m just proud of how I’m shooting right now. Hopefully I can continue that.”
The free-throw line wasn’t the only money spot for Brown. Nine of her 11 buckets on the day came just inside the left block. The only shot she missed she took at the top of the key.
“I was like, ‘Alright, I’m not feeling it today,’” Brown said. “I just put it in my back pocket.”
When asked about Brown’s unstoppable play, TCU head coach Raegan Pebley commented on her improved free throw shooting, but pointed out a big factor that helps lead to Brown’s success. And by big, think 6-4.
“What makes Kalani Brown so good is Lauren Cox,” Pebley said. “There’s two players. (Cox) is a passer and can stretch the defense which makes it difficult to pull a double team (on Brown). Then Brown gets the ball in a spot that all she has to do is finish it.”
Cox finished with five assists to go with 18 points and eight rebounds.
“I take a lot of pride in my passing,” Cox said. “I think a lot of it is I can see over the defense and see the cutters and elevate if I have to and make that pass. Coach always says that you want to have a 2-to-1 assist to turnover ratio, so that’s my goal every game.”
As a team, the Lady Bears continued to play unselfishly as they racked up 30 assists, marking the fourth time they’ve finished with at least 30 assists.
“We’ve been doing that all year,” Mulkey said. “It just seems to be a team that shares the ball with each other very well. And when you have post players who are going to get the touches, and everything we do goes through them, and they can pass it to the open player, it makes them more confident — the player that they throw it to.
“I knew we could score the ball, I knew we were big, I knew we could defend. But, that’s an added dimension to this team that’s pretty special.”
Baylor can definitely score the basketball. The Lady Bears shot 68.8 percent from the floor in the first quarter, 50 percent in the second, 56.3 percent in the third and 83.3 percent in the fourth. That figured out to a 64.8 field goal percentage for the day, the third-best mark of the season for the Lady Bears (68.3, Texas Tech; 65.8, St. Francis). It was the sixth time this season Baylor has shot better than 60 percent.
“Y’all look at that stat sheet,” Mulkey said. “We shot the ball well.”
Juicy Landrum and DiDi Richards joined Brown and Cox in double figures with 11 and 10 points respectively.
For TCU, Amy Okonkwo led the way with 28 points as she went 4 for 7 from the 3-point line.
“I thought Amy was really, really good for them,” Mulkey said. “Obviously they didn’t throw the ball to (Jordan) Moore much today because it looked like their plan was to shoot as many 3s as they could.”
The Horned Frogs finished 6 for 20 from the perimeter, only the second time this season they’ve shot at least 20 triples in a game (30 vs. SMU).
Moore, TCU’s leading scorer with 16.3 points per game, was held to six points and shot the ball only six times. She usually averages 10.7 shot attempts per game.
“I can’t imagine (Moore) only gets six touches against other teams,” Mulkey said. “So I feel like we’re disrupting them without really having to do a whole lot.”