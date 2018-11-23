LAS VEGAS — Lauren Cox brought her A-game.
The Baylor junior forward pumped in 28 points to help the fourth-ranked Lady Bears fend off a plucky South Dakota State team, 72-66, late Friday night in the Las Vegas South Point Shootout at South Point Casino Arena. The win allowed Baylor (5-0) to remain unbeaten on the year.
Cox turned in a big-time performance, as she scored 17 first-half points and hit clutch shots throughout the night. She hit 11-of-18 from the floor, and also added 10 rebounds and four blocked shots.
The Jackrabbits (3-2) gave Baylor everything it had, and actually tied the score at 49-all on Madison Guebert’s deadeye 3-pointer with 8:28 to play in the game. But on the next trip down, Baylor got the ball inside to Kalani Brown, who scored and drew a foul to push Baylor back to the lead, 52-49.
South Dakota State continued to hang around, and trailed by only two with 3:52 to go, 60-58. That’s when Cox stepped up again. She hit a bucket in the paint and later showed her outside range, netting a 3-pointer with 1:12 left to give BU some breathing room at 68-58.
Brown was the only other Baylor player in double figures, hitting for 13 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Didi Richards had eight points and five assists, while NaLyssa Smith scored eight points and pulled down nine rebounds.
South Dakota State, as it’s known to do, stayed in the game by burying shots from the Vegas strip. The Jackrabbits launched 33 shots from 3-point range, hitting 12, compared to Baylor, which prefers to pound the ball inside. The Lady Bears were 4-of-11 from deep.
Guebert hit 6 of her 9 shots from 3-point range, scoring a team-best 22 for the Jackrabbits. Macy Miller had 14 points and Myah Selland contributed 12.
Baylor used its size to its advantage on the backboard, winning the battle of the boards, 35-22.
Baylor will try to add another Las Vegas win to its docket when it faces Georgetown (4-2) at 9:30 p.m. Central on Saturday. Georgetown fell to Buffalo in Friday’s other game at the tournament, 73-64.
Note: Baylor has past NCAA tournament wins over both South Dakota State and Georgetown. The Lady Bears fought off the Jackrabbits, 60-58, in the NCAA’s second round in Lubbock in 2009. The next year, freshman Brittney Griner blocked 14 shots as the Lady Bears rejected the Hoyas, 49-33, in the second round in Berkeley, Calif.