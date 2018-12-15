STANFORD, Calif. – Baylor trailed by as many as 18 points with three minutes to play in the third quarter. By that time in the fourth quarter, the third-ranked Lady Bears had clawed their way back to within seven. But while the defense got some stops, Baylor couldn’t make the big bucket it needed down the stretch, as No. 11 Stanford held off the Baylor comeback for a 68-63 victory Saturday afternoon at Maples Pavilion.
“Big players have to step up in big games,” Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey said. “It wasn’t anything Stanford was going. You can look at touches, look at things like that, but at the end of the day you look at the energy, the rebounding, talking on defense. You look at a lot of things. How important, how big a game was this today to some of them, I don’t know. It’s easy to have a lot of energy when you’re behind playing catch up.”
At the end of the first quarter, Baylor trailed by only three. Then in the second quarter, it went ice-cold, shooting 2 for 20 from the floor in the quarter. Meanwhile, Stanford heated up from the perimeter to take a 24-11 edge over Baylor in the period to hold a 17-point advantage at the half.
The Lady Bears shot just 9 of 36 from the floor in the first half for a 19.4 percent effort, the lowest field goal percentage in a half for the Lady Bears since March 7, 2010, when Baylor hit just 2-25 from the floor (8.0 percent) vs. Texas in Waco
“(We’ll) certainly be in the film room,” Mulkey said. “Some of them need to do a gut check and see why they didn’t produce today. Some gave a lot of energy. Some didn’t show up.”
Chloe Jackson and NaLyssa Smith each finished with 15 points to lead the Lady Bears. It was Jackson’s hot hand in the third quarter that gave Baylor a bit of momentum before Smith took over in the fourth quarter. They each scored most of those points in the second half as Jackson was 0 for 6 in the first and 5 for 8 in the second, while Smith was 0 for 4 in the first and 5 for 7 in the second.
DiDi Richards and Juicy Landrum added eight points apiece as Baylor finished shooting 34.9 percent from the floor. Kalani Brown and Lauren Cox finished with five and two points, respectively, off a combined 3-for-11 shooting.
“This isn’t the first time they’ve seen sagging in the paint,” Mulkey said. “It wasn’t any different today. You know that everybody you play is going to sag in the paint. So, you do other things. Go to the boards, make your free throws, defend, do something. Needless to say, I’m always disappointed when we lose. I knew this would be a difficult game as everybody is going home for Christmas. I’ll leave it at that.”
Stanford finished shooting 38.3 percent from the floor, marking only the second time in 207 games that a Baylor opponent has shot less than 50 percent from the field and still won.
Alanna Smith led Stanford with 21 points off 5-of-9 shooting from the 3-point line, while Kiana Williams and Dijonai Carrington added 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Baylor will be off until Jan. 31, when it hosts UT-Rio Grande Valley. Then the Lady Bears will welcome in No. 1 Connecticut on Jan. 3, for their final nonconference game.