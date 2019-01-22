Once Iowa State crosses the half-court line, those Cyclone shooters are in range. It’s nothing new, though. Iowa State likes to pull up from the perimeter and has the personnel to do so.
“I don’t know that there is a bad look for (Bill Fennelly’s) team,” said Baylor coach Kim Mulkey, whose second-ranked Lady Bears will welcome the Lady Bears to the Ferrell Center on Wednesday. “You have to guard them everywhere and understand that there is no place you wait for them to come to, you get out there and defend all over the floor. … You’re either a shooter or you’re not. They’ve never seen a shot they didn’t think they could make. … They’re going to be a tough matchup.”
In Big 12 play alone, the Cyclones are averaging 10.0 triples per contest. Now, take that decimal point and move it one spot over to the left. That’s about what Baylor’s averaging at 1.8, but draining 3s isn’t Baylor’s game, and it shouldn’t be with 6-7 Kalani Brown and 6-4 Lauren Cox inside. The Lady Bears are leading the league with 82.7 points per game off a conference-high 51.5 field goal percentage. In Big 12 play alone, Baylor has outscored its opponents in the paint, 246-76.
However, Iowa State isn’t far behind the Lady Bears with 81.4 points per game on the season. Just focusing on Big 12 play though, the Cyclones are the league’s highest scoring team 83.3 points per contest, with Baylor’s 78 points immediately following in second place.
“Typical (Iowa State),” Mulkey said. “They just score a lot of points and shoot a lot of 3s. They use up the shot clock and mix up their defenses. … Bridget Carleton has a lot more help around her. Gosh, they’re scoring more points than we are.”
Senior Bridget Carleton leads the Cyclones, and the Big 12, with 19.9 points per game. Her average goes up to 23.7 points in Big 12 play, as the senior guard has racked up at least 20 points in five of the last six games.
“Just play her tough, man-to-man and put some different players on her when we get fatigued,” Mulkey said. “(We have to) make sure we know where she is at all times. She can shoot it (and) has great range. Know where she is. If she doesn’t have the ball, she’s fixing to get the ball.”
The Cyclones also boast the reigning Big 12 Co-Freshman of the Year in 6-0 guard Ashley Joens. Joens is averaging 12.2 points and is hitting 39.4 percent of the 3-pointers she takes. Down low, the Cyclones like to go to 6-3 Kristin Scott, who is putting up 11.8 points per contest. The senior center leads the Big 12 with a 62.7 field goal percentage. In Big 12 action, Scott has only missed 13 of her 44 shot attempts.
Joining those three in the starting lineup for the Cyclones are Madison Wise and Alexa Middleton, who are each averaging better than nine points per game.
All season, Iowa State hasn’t scored fewer than 59 points. Baylor’s defense allows 55.1 points per game on the year.
In every Big 12 game this season, the Lady Bears have held each opponent to less than its average. Texas Tech averaged 78.4 points and scored 56 (22.4 points difference). Kansas State averaged 65.5 points and scored 50 (15.5 points difference). TCU averaged 69 points and scored 55 (14 points difference). Kansas averaged 68.9 points and scored 68 (0.9 points difference). West Virginia averaged 74.6 points and scored 47 (27.6 points difference).
“I think we’re playing together (defensively),” Cox said. “We’re helping each other, helping the helper, that kind of thing. We’ve done a good job of keeping them in front of us. We’re not having to help as much and leave shooters open. That’s a big part of why we’re winning this season.”
While the Cyclones know for sure they’ll have to take on the lock down man-to-man defense that Mulkey’s Baylor teams are known for, the Lady Bears aren’t for certain what Bill Fennelly’s Iowa State squad will conjure up on the defensive end.
“Through the years he’s run a triangle-and-two, a box-and-one. He’s done it all,” Mulkey said. “If you look at film of games this year, a majority of their defense is sagging man-to-man. That doesn’t mean that’s what we’ll see. We have to prepare for all of it. He’s probably the best in the business at coming up with something to expose a weakness.”