TAMPA, Fla. – Late Friday afternoon, everyone around the media room was curious to see how Baylor would react if it found itself in an intense, close game in the fourth quarter here at the Final Four.
The thinking was that the Lady Bears, the top overall seed in this NCAA Tournament, had an easy road to Tampa and that’s why they came in with a 38.3 average margin of victory.
But, you know, the outside-looking-in perspective never gets it exactly right.
All of the pundits sized up Baylor, looking at the surface of this season. The Lady Bears went 18-0 in the Big 12, but detractors didn’t think Baylor had too many challenges in league play. The national narrative was that the Lady Bears play “old school” basketball with back-to-the basket posts. And all of that calculating left out one important detail.
The Baylor women’s basketball program is resilient.
It’s not a new phenomenon, either. The Lady Bears, winners of a pair of national championships and qualifiers for the Sweet 16 for 11 consecutive seasons, have been facing challenges on and off the court for a long time.
Most recently, of course, there was the idea floated that Baylor wasn’t a place that parents wanted to send their daughters for college. Specifically, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said, “All that needs to be done is for every parent in the United States of America to stand up, speak loudly, collectively and say quote, ‘There’s no way in hell my daughter is ever going to Baylor.’”
He wasn’t the only one. Baylor’s Title IX scandal that resulted in football coach Art Briles’ firing in May of 2016 brought loads of negative attention to the university. That fall, while interim coach Jim Grobe was trying to hold the football program together, there seemed to be weekly national stories cropping up Friday after Friday, each one shining a new light on the Baylor controversy.
The people that had to keep doing their jobs at Baylor, like Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey, must have worried about the implications of it all on a daily basis.
So when Mulkey sat at the dais following Baylor’s Elite Eight victory on Monday night in Greensboro, N.C., she talked about what it meant for the school where she’s coached for 19 years now.
“I’m happy for Baylor University,” Mulkey said. “Plaster that on the front page of every national newspaper. It doesn’t get any more positive than this.”
The Baylor coach was thinking a lot of the same things after the Lady Bears defeated Oregon, 72-67, in the national semifinals on Friday night. When the teams and media reconvened for media sessions on Saturday morning, Mulkey was asked to reflect on her role as an ambassador for Baylor.
“I really think I’m loyal to a fault,” Mulkey said. “I get into it with some of you when you’re bashing Baylor on other issues, don’t I? Who is the one that usually speaks up? It’s usually Kim. It’s usually me. When Baylor is at its lowest moment, it’s me that defends the university.”
Mulkey’s willingness to speak out has made her a lightning rod for controversy at times. But the audience that really matters to the Lady Bears’ success on the court, the players in the program and the ones Baylor recruits to play basketball at the school, have proven they have Mulkey’s back.
The Lady Bears landed the nation’s top recruiting class as five freshmen — NaLyssa Smith, Queen Egbo, Aquira DeCosta, Honesty Scott-Grayson and Caitlin Bickle — were all ranked in the top 30 nationally according to ESPN Hoopgurls.
The parents of those players never hesitated to send their daughters to Baylor.
“Not one time was I asked about (the Title IX scandal) in recruiting,” Mulkey said.
Smith, a freshman forward from Converse, Texas, fondly remembers first getting a letter from Baylor and the excitement she felt when the Lady Bears coaches began scouting her AAU games.
She saw Baylor as a place that was incredibly conducive to success for a female student-athlete.
“I knew this was the place I wanted to be because I just love the energy of all the coaches on this staff,” Smith said. “It just shows that they’re a great university and Coach Mulkey has a big influence on a lot of players because a lot of people want to come play for her. She doesn’t like to lose and everyone wants that in a coach.”
Being here at the Final Four, you get a chance to find out just what people from around the country think about each team. But the big problem with the national spotlight is that the broad-stroke headlines don’t capture the nuances of a place.
I’ve lived in Waco throughout the Art Briles era, its end and the beginning of the Matt Rhule era until now. I’m not a Baylor alum and don’t have much emotional stake in the controversy that has surrounded the school. I also don’t want to shrug off anyone’s pain.
I do want to tell people’s stories, and Moon Ursin’s perspective made sense to me.
“It’s just a family atmosphere,” said Ursin, a sophomore guard from Destrehan, La. “I felt that the minute I stepped on campus. Not just with my teammates, not just with the coaches, just with the people that were walking on campus. The administration, the fans here.”
She acknowledged seeing and hearing about Baylor’s scandal on TV, but that hasn’t been her experience.
“Coach Mulkey has run a great basketball program here,” Ursin said. “We’re here for that. We’re here to play basketball, we’re here to get our education. (The scandal) didn’t stop me from coming here and it won’t stop me from representing the Bears.”
That’s the real, personal story of a person that chose to come to Baylor around the same time Stephen A. Smith was telling people to do the opposite.
And that’s why Baylor can’t be defined as easily as the national media would like to do it. The Lady Bears have won a lot of games by a lot of points, but that doesn’t mean they’re soft.
The Baylor women’s basketball program, from the top down, is battle-tested.