A few minutes before Baylor tipped off against California on Monday night, I watched the Lady Bears warming up and mixing in a little dancing as rapper iLoveMemphis’ “Hit the Quan” played over the Ferrell Center public address system.
And something occurred to me.
You know what separates a good dancer from a bad dancer? A good dancer makes it look easy, while a bad dancer seems to be thinking and working way too hard.
These Lady Bears are good dancers, and not just when there’s hip-hop thumping through the speakers. Baylor made it look easy as it stomped Abilene Christian by 57 points and Cal by 39, thus waltzing into the Sweet 16 of the Big Dance this weekend in Greensboro, N.C.
But don’t be fooled. The Lady Bears’ ability to dance circles around the competition in the first and second rounds was the result of a lot of hard work.
Oh, and they’ve also picked up a pretty good rhythm.
“It’s not easy,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said on Wednesday. “It may have looked easy, but it’s not easy. It’s just a case of when you’ve got a team that’s really, really playing well and they’ve all bought in and everybody’s healthy, it just starts snowballing.”
Indeed, it did seem like things fell in place late in the first quarter against Cal.
The Golden Bears were hanging tough, throwing down a few slick moves of their own. But then Baylor started to feel the beat.
Lauren Cox and Chloe Jackson each hit shots in the final 39 seconds of the first quarter to retake the lead and set the stage for the second quarter avalanche. DiDi Richards hit a pair of free throws to start the second quarter. Chloe Jackson nailed another shot, then Juicy Landrum came up with a steal and a fast-break assist to Jackson, who finished it with a layup. On the next trip down the floor, Cox threw a great pass to Richards on the block for another layup.
Just like that, Baylor went from being down a point late in the first quarter to up 11 points with 7:26 left before halftime.
“You had a ball game on your hands in that first quarter,” Mulkey said. “And then we just stayed with it and subbed. The kids started hitting shots. Just keep doing what you’re doing, and then it just kept going.”
Mulkey said over the weekend that she spent the long days between winning the Big 12 Tournament and beginning the NCAA playoffs looking for ways to motivate her squad. That’s what a good coach does.
But part of what makes this Baylor crew so tight is the ownership the players take when they hit the floor. Mulkey used the phrase “bought in,” which is coac- speak for a group of players that doesn’t have to be coaxed into playing hard or lectured about the game plan.
“You’ve got to flip the switch,” Moon Ursin said. “You’ve got to play better. You have to want it more and I think that’s what we’ve been able to show these last couple of games. We’re just so excited and so thrilled that we’re playing every game like it’s our last because now that’s a possibility.”
The Lady Bears (33-1) are one of 16 teams still dancing. They take the spotlight again versus South Carolina at 1 p.m. Central time on Saturday at Greensboro Coliseum.
Baylor’s next opponent knows how to pick up the beat too. The Gamecocks danced their way to the national championship two years ago, defeating Mississippi State in the title game in Dallas.
That’s the thing about this time of year, no matter how easy it looks, it’s going to keep getting tougher. That’s why winning feels a little sweeter as each round progresses and that feeling turns into momentum .
“That’s who ends up continuing to win in the playoffs, are those that get on a roll,” Mulkey said.