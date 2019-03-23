The No. 8 seed California Golden Bears didn’t seem rattled when they fell behind No. 9 seed North Carolina by double digits early in the second quarter.
No, Cal responded by owning the final 28 minutes of action as the Bears claimed a 92-72 victory over the Tar Heels in the first of two first-round NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament games on Saturday at the Ferrell Center.
However, while Cal’s takeover was as gradual as it was convincing, there was a single shot that put a fine point on the Bears’ victory.
Cal’s Jaelyn Brown capped the third quarter with a momentum-building, highlight-reel shot.
The Bears (20-12) had already taken the lead in the third quarter when Recee Caldwell inbounded the ball on North Carolina’s end with 3 seconds left in the period.
Caldwell passed to C.J. West, who dished back to Caldwell and then Caldwell found Brown with another rapid-fire pass, crossing mid-court. Brown had just enough time to gather the ball and hoist a running 3-pointer from 10 feet beyond the arc. The shot banked in, giving Cal a 63-56 lead going to the fourth quarter.
Brown howled with pleasure and pumped both fists after the shot found the mark. It was the kind of precision combined with fortune that signaled it was the Bears’ night.
“That was just a really great moment just to get the energy going into the fourth quarter, which just gave us a run and we did what we had to do,” Brown said.
The Bears used Brown’s boost to go on a 14-2 run to start the fourth quarter, taking a 77-58 lead when center Kristine Anigwe made a pair of free throws with 5:43 remaining.
“Things like that are huge momentum shifts,” Cal coach Lindsay Gottlieb said. “The three points on the board is really important. Four to seven is a big difference, but it gave us a fun, emotional lift. …That’s neat. Maybe it will make the SportsCenter Top 10.”
That’s how Cal went from trailing for the entire first half to emptying its bench for the final minute and change.
Cal filled up the stat sheet in the process. Caldwell dished out 12 assists to go along with 9 points. Anigwe had an impressive double-double with 18 points and 22 rebounds. Guard Asha Thomas led the Bears with 19 points as she kept Cal in the game in the first half.
By dismissing North Carolina from the tournament, Cal earned a date with No. 1-overall seed Baylor on Monday.
Guard Paris Kea led the Tar Heels (18-15) with 22 points and center Janelle Bailey added 15. But North Carollina couldn’t overcome a 45-24 rebounding deficit.
“The rebounding was the biggest thing,” North Carolina coach Sylvia Hatchell said. “But they are a good team. They are a really good team. They have all the ingredients that it takes because they have shooters and they have got size and they are athletic and can rebound like crazy.”
North Carolina, which easily found open looks in the early going, built a 12-point lead a minute into the second quarter when guard Shayla Bennett hit a 3-pointer.
But Cal began to find itself on the offensive end and chipped away at the Tar Heels’ lead.
Thomas, who led Cal with 11 points in the first half, hit a pair of jumpers late in the second quarter, capping an 11-2 run and cutting North Carolina’s lead to 36-34 with 1:18 left before the break.
Tar Heels forward Taylor Koenen made a pair of free throws that gave her team a 3-point edge when the teams went to halftime.
Bailey and Bennett each scored 11 to lead North Carolina in the first half.
No. 2 Stanford 79, No. 15 UC Davis 54
STANFORD, Calif. — Alanna Smith scored the first nine Stanford points of the third quarter on the way to 21, and her Cardinal came out shooting from the get go to beat Northern California neighbor UC Davis.
No. 3 Iowa State 97, No. 14 N. Mexico St. 61
AMES, Iowa — Bridget Carleton led four players in double figures with 23 points and Iowa State routed New Mexico State for its first NCAA Tournament win since 2013.
Iowa State never trailed — and it never let the Aggies’ explosive offense breathe either.
No. 11 Missouri St. 89, No. 6 DePaul 78
AMES, Iowa — Alexa Willard and Danielle Gitzen each scored 20 points and Missouri State stunned DePaul, snapping the Blue Demon’s five-game winning streak in opening-round NCAA Tournament games.
No. 9 Michigan St. 88, No. 8 C. Michigan 87
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Shay Colley’s driving layup with 7.6 seconds left lifted Michigan State to a victory over Central Michigan.
The Chippewas had one final chance, but Micaela Kelly’s off-balance, hurried 15-footer at the buzzer was off the mark. Central Michigan had taken an 87-86 lead on Presley Hudson’s 3-pointer with 20.3 seconds remaining.
No. 3 Maryland 73, No. 14 Radford 51
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Taylor Mikesell scored 16 points, Kaila Charles had 14 points and nine rebounds, and Maryland used a relentless defensive effort to overpower Radford.