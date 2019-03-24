Baylor coach Kim Mulkey issued a directive to Lady Bears fans following her team’s first-round victory over Abilene Christian on Saturday night.
Regarding the second-round game versus No. 8 seed California set for 8 p.m. on Monday, Mulkey told the Baylor faithful to get their naps in and get ready to be loud during the semi-late-night game at the Ferrell Center.
Also, anyone expecting to see a repeat of Baylor’s cruiser against ACU, a contest the Lady Bears led 20-0 in the first quarter, should probably recalibrate their expectations.
“I think this matchup is going to have a Sweet 16 atmosphere to it because (Cal has) outstanding post play,” Mulkey said on Sunday. “They have outstanding guards. They are a team that has upperclassmen … they just match up well with us. I think it’s going to be just a battle.”
It’s easy to spot the similarities between No. 1 seed Baylor (32-1) and No. 8 seed Cal (20-12), who will be playing for a trip to Greensboro, N.C., for the Sweet 16 next weekend.
The Golden Bears feature 6-foot-4 senior center Kristine Anigwe just as Baylor revolves around 6-7 senior center Kalani Brown. Baylor has a grad-transfer senior, Chloe Jackson, deftly playing point guard just as Cal has grad transfer Recee Caldwell playing a similar role. And Cal has a quality defensive stopper in 6-0 guard Kianna Smith, who does a lot of the same things as Baylor 6-1 guard DiDi Richards.
“I don't know that anyone looks at a Baylor matchup and gets excited about the matchup because of how good they are,” Cal coach Lindsay Gottlieb said. “But I think we have a confidence about us because maybe we're more dangerous than our seed in the sense that we have some players, Kristine included, and the rest the size that can match up.”
Many who show up at the Ferrell Center or watch the game on ESPN will be intrigued by the battle between Anigwe and Brown, both of whom have been named finalists for the Lisa Leslie Award given to the nation’s top center.
The two players are familiar with each other having faced each other at several different levels, including two years ago when they met in this same round in this same location. In that game, No. 1 seed Baylor defeated No. 9 seed Cal, 86-46.
Although the Golden Bears lost, Anigwe scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in 33 minutes of action. Brown was less productive as she had 8 points and 6 boards, playing 15 minutes.
The Lady Bears center anticipates a tussle and has a game plan.
“You just got to keep a cool head and a hot game,” Brown said. “We’re going to try to be physical. It’s going to be physical because Kristine is naturally physically. She always has been in the years I’ve known her.”
While Cal and Baylor mirror each other’s strengths on several levels, there are two factors that make the top-ranked Lady Bears the favorite.
For one, Baylor will be playing on its home court as it attempts to reach the Sweet 16 for the 11th straight year.
And for another, the Lady Bears’ depth could play a crucial role. Cal has Anigwe starting in the post, but Baylor can counter with Brown and 6-4 forward Lauren Cox. And then the Lady Bears have the potential to use a deeper bench. Cal has seven players that average double-digit minutes. Baylor has eight playing 10 minutes or more per game with a ninth, Aquira DeCosta, playing a more prominent role lately.
“(I’m) not surprised at all because I watched so much on film,” Gottlieb said. “But to see them come in with waves and waves of players … I think that's what's so eye popping. They're just All-American after All-American coming off the bench at every spot.”