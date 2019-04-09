Sometimes, big life moments come at a person pretty fast, especially if that person happens to be an NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament champion.
Just three days after the Baylor Lady Bears claimed the national title with an 82-81 victory over Notre Dame, Baylor seniors Kalani Brown and Chloe Jackson will wait to hear their names called during Wednesday’s WNBA Draft.
Unlike in the men’s game, where there are two months of evaluating, declaring and sometimes even un-declaring for the NBA Draft, the women’s tourney and draft come in rapid succession. The WNBA Draft will begin at 6 p.m. Central on Wednesday, broadcast on ESPN2 and ESPNU from New York.
Brown, the Lady Bears’ 6-foot-7 senior center, is expected to be drafted in the first round, while some mock drafts have Jackson, Baylor’s graduate transfer point guard, being selected in the third round.
Although it’s been a whirlwind week, Brown has given some attention to the draft.
“I don’t know, it’s going to be interesting,” Brown said. “I’m just curious to see whatever team I go to. It’s just a blessing whatever team picks me. I’m just blessed to be at the next level.”
Several mock drafts, including those published by the Associated Press and High-Post Hoops, predicted the Indiana Fever will select Brown with the third overall pick. Bleacher Report slotted Brown at No. 4 and going to the Chicago Sky and the Louisville Courier-Journal forecast the Dallas Wings taking Brown with the fifth pick. Other mock drafts had Brown going late in the first round.
There are currently 12 teams in the WNBA.
ESPN’s mock draft moved Brown up six spots to the fifth pick in its latest edition on Tuesday, saying, “Her Final Four showing likely helped her a lot.”
“I know Vegas needs a post player, Indiana needs a post player, Dallas needs a post player,” Brown said. “And I’d get to play in front of Baylor Nation if I came back to Dallas, which I’m sure they’d like that.”
It’s likely that Jackson helped her draft stock by driving for the game-winning layup in Baylor’s national championship victory on Sunday night. Before that, the AP predicted Jackson would go No. 32 overall to the Phoenix Mercury, while ESPN slotted her at No. 35 to the Atlanta Dream.
On Tuesday, ESPN’s mock draft bumped Jackson all the way up to No. 22, going in the second round to Dallas.
Baylor coach Kim Mulkey was asked about Jackson’s potential in her postgame press conference following the win over Notre Dame.
“I can’t control what people think,” Mulkey said. “I can only tell you she’s a national champion. I can tell you she’s played (point guard) one year in college. I think she’s been so good playing that position for us. She keeps it simple. She doesn’t try to juke and jive, go one on one, shoot this, shoot that. She keeps the game simple. She gets the ball to people who need the basketball. She’s a great mid-range shooter.”
This is considered to be a deep draft class behind senior stars Asia Durr of Louisville, Napheesa Collier and Katie Lou Samuelson of Connecticut, Kristine Anigwe of Cal, Teaira McCowan of Mississippi State, Arike Ogunbowale of Notre Dame and junior Jackie Young also of Notre Dame, who declared for the draft on Monday.
Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu chose to come back to the Ducks after many expected her to leave early for the WNBA. That could help Jackson if teams are looking elsewhere for a point guard who can also score effectively.
Although it will be a quick turnaround, Jackson is embracing it.
“Absolutely, I’m excited about the future,” she said. “I know I’m going to be great, whatever I end up doing. But I’m just excited, looking forward.”