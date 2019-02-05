Kalani Brown and Lauren Cox have been named to the John R. Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 watch list. The Baylor duo earned spots on the preseason and midseason watch lists and are now eligible for the award and the Wooden Award All-American Team that will be announced during the week of the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament.
Brown, a finalist last season, averages 15.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per contest while shooting 62 percent from the floor. Cox averages 12.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 blocks per contest.