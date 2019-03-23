The front-row Baptists who get the choicest seats at most Baylor games might not like it, but they should be thankful for those extra rows of media seating at Saturday’s game.
It’s the only way you have known it was an NCAA tournament game.
Seriously, this could have been a non-conference tuneup from November. That’s what you get in the 1-16 matchups, but it’s also what you get when the higher seeds get the luxury of a home game.
I’m not suggesting it’s undeserved or that the NCAA should change its annual practice of awarding home sites to the top 16 seeds in the women’s tournament. But it certainly sucks most of the drama out of the first weekend.
Not that Lady Bears fans seemed to mind.
Other than a few of them being pushed a row or two further back, the fans seemed as comfortable as ever. As expected, top-seeded Baylor had no problem pushing around 16th-seeded Abilene Christian in an easy 95-38 first-round win.
Getting a couple of extra home games – and, let’s face it, you can bank on it always being a couple – is such a sweet deal for the country’s best teams. Counting Baylor’s win, the top 16 seeds went 16-0 in the first round this year. (In all, higher-seeded teams went 28-4 in their tourney openers.)
That’s neither surprising, nor is it cause for a revolution. Parity in women’s basketball is about as fashionable as a team decked out in Converse Chuck Taylors. You occasionally see a bit of parity among the handful of elite teams at the top, but the women’s game has never had widespread parity in its entire history.
So, with that in mind, why not let the big girls stretch out and get cozy? Might as well let them enjoy the spoils of a long season’s grind by playing in their own gym, before friendly fire.
About a half-hour after Saturday’s win, Baylor post Lauren Cox sat reclined in a sectional in Baylor’s locker room, surrounded by several teammates, a bag of ice on each knee, watching basketball on a nearby TV. Not every visiting locker room is a dump, but Cox wouldn’t be nearly so comfortable if Baylor had to open in, say, Tulsa or Salt Lake City or San Jose.
It’s also nice for those Baylor fans. They traveled en masse to the Big 12 tournament in Oklahoma City, and no doubt they’ll follow the Lady Bears down the road to Greensboro, North Carolina, and Tampa, Florida (site of the Final Four), should their beloved Baylor team get that far.
So, give ‘em a break. Let them stay home for a weekend. Nothing wrong with that.
“That (crowd) gives us a lot of momentum, a lot of energy, if we win this next game going into the regionals,” Cox said. “It’s really special. We have some of the best fans in the country.”
There is little reason to think that Baylor won’t be in Greensboro next weekend. The Lady Bears’ second-roe foe California will represent a vast step up in competition from ACU, but will it really matter? Cox, in particular, seemed to send a not-so-subtle message to the Golden Bears in the first half Saturday. As the Wildcats tried to inbound the ball in the first half, Cox skied high to emphatically swat away the ball, which landed right in the laps of the Cal team, scouting the game nearby.
Um, yeah. Message received. You’d better bring it, Cal.
Cox’s rejection letter punctuated Baylor’s 38th straight win at the Ferrell Center. The Lady Bears have also won 15 straight NCAA tournament games at home.
I suspect they’ll make it 39 and 16 on Monday night, to move on to the NCAA’s second weekend. Which will be fun, because in the women’s game, that’s when the real tournament actually begins.