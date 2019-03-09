OKLAHOMA CITY – Kim Mulkey respects Iowa State’s Bridget Carleton as a player. The Cyclones guard averaged 21.9 points per game on the season, and was even more productive in a pair of losses to Baylor, scoring 28 in both games.
But does the Baylor coach think Kalani Brown or Lauren Cox would have been worthy choices as Big 12 Player of the Year?
You’d better believe it.
Carleton won that honor earlier in the week, based on a vote by the league’s coaches. Her stats certainly made a compelling case – she led the conference in scoring and steals, and ranked fifth in rebounding and sixth in assists.
Mulkey said that team success should count for something too, though.
“All the kids who won individual awards, congratulations to them,”’ said Mulkey, following the Lady Bears’ 100-61 win over Texas Tech at the Big 12 tournament on Saturday. “It’s just hard for me to accept that an individual award (goes) to a kid that shoots 15 to 20 times a game. For her team, she needs to do that. I can’t fault any kid that does that.
“But if you’re playing on a team, the team that spreads the wealth the most is usually the team that’s going to win championships. So, why do we not reward those great players who could go to those other schools and shoot it 30 times a game, but they choose to come to a team where it’s about the team and about championships? Why don’t we reward those kids? I struggle with that.”
Mulkey went on to express her desire that the Big 12 coaches would sign their names to their ballots, so every vote would be public. She also added that she’d gladly give up her Big 12 Coach of the Year honor if it meant honoring Brown.
“Why did I get Coach of the Year? Because I coach a great team,” Mulkey said. “But yet we can’t reward those kids? I would take my Coach of the Year any day and give it to them, because I am only as good as those kids.”
Midnight strikes on Cinderella
Baylor’s victory snapped a run of games at the Big 12 tournament in which the lower-seeded team nabbed the win.
In both of Friday’s opening games in OKC, the lower seed advanced. The ninth-seeded Lady Raiders of Texas Tech drilled eighth-seeded Oklahoma, 104-84, setting a single-game tournament scoring record in the process. Tech’s Brittany Brewer blazed the nets for 40 points in that game, breaking the Big 12 tourney record for most points in a first-round game.
In Friday’s other game, 10th-seeded Kansas outplayed seventh-seeded Oklahoma State, 76-66. Then fifth-seeded Kansas State continued the “upset” trend by pushing past fourth-seeded West Virginia, 72-59.
Wildcats feeling their oats
No matter what happens Sunday against Baylor, Kansas State coach Jeff Mittie expressed confidence that his team would gain an NCAA tournament invitation when all was said and done.
The Wildcats moved to 21-10 following their win over West Virginia. They’ve won six straight games, and swept their season series with 21st-ranked Texas.
“I felt like we were in before this (West Virginia) game,” Mittie said. “We probably don’t have time in the presser to talk about the wins we have had, but they’re probably – with the exception of Baylor and the exception of Oregon and the exception of some of the teams that have won their league – there is not a hotter team in the country right now than us.”
Bickle tickles twine when she gets her shot
When Baylor freshman Caitlin Bickle knocked down a 3-pointer late in the Lady Bears’ win over Tech, it marked the most points she’d scored since December.
Bickle has three double-figure scoring games on the season, the last coming on Dec. 31, when she put up 10 points in eight minutes of action against UT-Rio Grande Valley. Since then, she had played sparingly, scoring two points in a game twice and one point on another instance.
Still, she was ready to pull the trigger when she got her chance.
“It’s not anything about confidence or anything like that,” said Bickle, a forward from Cave Creek, Arizona. “It’s kind of like when she put in the subs, you just play the role that she needs you to play. And I think we all did that really, really well in the fourth quarter against their starters. I guess the subs being out there just kind of shows how good our second lineup is.”