The defending Big 12 regular-season and tournament champion Baylor women's basketball team tips off league play Sunday, Jan. 6 at Texas Tech.
Conference play begins Jan. 2, but Baylor has an idle date, along with Kansas, as UConn comes to town Jan. 3. The 18-game schedule features home-and-home matchups for Baylor with the other nine-member schools.
After Baylor opens Big 12 play in Lubbock, the Lady Bears return to Waco to host Kansas State Jan. 9. Baylor then hits the road for back-to-back games at TCU (Jan. 12) and Kansas (Jan. 16) before returning home to host West Virginia (Jan. 20) and Iowa State (Jan. 23).
The Lady Bears will then head to Oklahoma and Oklahoma State Jan. 27 and Jan. 30, respectively. The Lady Raiders make their way to Waco Feb. 2 before Baylor travels south to Austin for a matchup at Texas Feb. 4.
Three of the next four games are at home for Baylor - TCU (Feb. 9), Oklahoma (Feb. 16) and Kansas (Feb. 20) - with the lone road contest during that slate at Kansas State Feb. 13.
Baylor travels north to Iowa State Feb. 23 before playing host to Texas Feb. 25. The final home game of the regular season will be against Oklahoma State March 2. Then the last regular season conference contest will take place for the Lady Bears at West Virginia March 4.
The only conference game with a tip-off time already scheduled is the opener at Texas Tech, which is slated to begin at 6 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.