OKLAHOMA CITY — It’s not a one-on-one game. Technically, they didn’t even guard one another.
But chalk up a victory for Kalani Brown in the “Best Player in the Big 12” debate.
If it even is a debate anymore.
Monday night’s Big 12 tournament final served up a matchup between the league’s last two Big 12 Players of the Year, in Iowa State guard Bridget Carleton and Brown, Baylor’s senior post.
Though she struggled to get buckets at time in the first half, Brown still proved more than Iowa State could handle by the end of the game. She ended up with 17 points and seven rebounds, and won the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player honor for the second straight year.
Iowa State’s Carleton also made the all-tournament team, but she had to work doggedly for her baskets in Monday’s game. She shot 6-of-16 from the floor and finished with 13 points. That tied for her second-lowest output in a game this season, as she scored seven in just 20 minutes in a blowout win over Prairie View A&M on Dec. 19.
Baylor's Big 12 title haul reaches 20
Make it a 20-pack for the Lady Bears.
Baylor’s victory over Iowa State on Monday gave the Lady Bears their 10th Big 12 tournament title in program history. Combine that with their 10 regular-season crowns, and that’s an even 20 Big 12 titles in all.
It also marked the ninth time that Baylor has pulled off the sweep of both banners. The Lady Bears also swept the regular-season and conference tournament championships in 2005, 2011, ’12, ’13, ’14, ’15, ’16 and ’18.
Lady Bears show defensive ferocity in fourth
Baylor’s fourth-quarter defense wasn’t just good — it was historically nasty.
When the Lady Bears held Iowa State to a mere five points in the fourth quarter, it marked the fewest points in a quarter by any team in a Big 12 championship game.
Of course, the NCAA didn’t institute quarters until the 2015-16 season — before then, teams played two 20-minute halves — but still, five points? That’s getting it done defensively.
“The only team tougher is our football team, probably,” said Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly.