The Big 12 and the Dallas Sports Commission have been selected to host the 2023 Women’s Final Four, the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee announced Monday.
The American Airlines Center will serve as the competition venue for the games to be played March 31 and April 2, 2023. This marks the second time in six years that Dallas will host a Women’s Final Four.
“We look forward to bringing the Women’s Final Four back to Dallas,” said Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby in a press release. “The 2017 Women’s Final Four was a great success both on and off the court with compelling games, sellout crowds and community involvement. We appreciate the NCAA Women’s Basketball Committee providing us another opportunity to host this spectacular event.”
The Big 12 and Dallas have hosted two regionals (2011 and 2016) and a Women’s Final Four during the last six years. In 2017, Dallas hosted the Women’s Final Four for the first time, which saw an attendance of 38,431. The national championship game was a sellout for the first time since 2014, as 19,229 saw South Carolina take home its first national title.
“Thank you to the NCAA and the Women’s Basketball Committee for the opportunity to host the 2023 Women’s Final Four,” said Monica Paul, Executive Director of the Dallas Sports Commission in a press release. “In 2017, the energy in the American Airlines Center and in the city of Dallas was unmatched and we were blown away by the experience and the community participation. We want Dallas to be synonymous with women’s basketball and we look forward to making 2023 even bigger and better.”
The 2013 and 2015 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championships were also played at the American Airlines Center.
Dallas and the North Texas region have also staged NCAA and Big 12 Men’s Basketball championships, hosting the 2014 Men’s Final Four at AT&T Stadium in Arlington that set an attendance record.
The games in Dallas will mark the seventh time that the Women’s Final Four will be played in the state of Texas. In addition to Dallas hosting in 2017, San Antonio hosted in 2002, 2010 and will host in 2021. Austin hosted in 1985 and 1987.