They have three national championships between them, with Baylor winning two (2005, 2012) and South Carolina winning one (2017). However, these two women's basketball national powerhouses have never faced off against each other.
That is, until this season, as they are slated to play each other Dec. 2 in Columbia, S.C. as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
Baylor is coming off a 2017-18 season that produced a 33-2 overall record and the program’s 13th NCAA Sweet 16 appearance. The Gamecocks reached the NCAA Elite 8 and finished with a 29-7 overall record last year.
In 2014, the SEC and Big 12 began the women’s basketball challenge before moving to a 10-team format in 2016, allowing every Big 12 team to participate. The Lady Bears are 2-0 in the challenge, including an 88-66 road win over Tennessee Dec. 4, 2016, and Baylor beat Kentucky at home 90-63 on Nov. 30, 2017.
The Lady Bears are 96-78 all-time against SEC opponents. Television designations and tip times will be released by the Big 12 and SEC when they are available.