Back in her youth, Kim Mulkey used to play baseball with the boys in her hometown of Hammond, Louisiana.
She’s still keeping her pitching arm in good shape.
The Baylor women’s basketball coach will throw out the first pitch at Friday’s Texas Rangers game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Arlington. The Rangers will honor Mulkey with a pregame ceremony before she fires the first pitch. The game is slated for a 7:05 p.m. start.
In April, Mulkey led Baylor to the program’s third national championship.
She has ties to the Cardinals’ organization, as her son Kramer Robertson is a member of the Cards’ Triple-A affiliate, the Memphis Redbirds. She recently threw out the first pitch at a minor league game in Frisco, with Robertson on the other end.
This marks the second time Mulkey has thrown out the first pitch at a Rangers game, as she also did so after Baylor’s first national title in 2005.