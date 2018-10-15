Kim Mulkey, Kalani Brown and Lauren Cox will represent Baylor at the Big 12 Women's Basketball Tipoff Tuesday in Dallas at the St. Phillip's School and Community Center.
Head coaches and student-athletes from around the conference will take place in the preseason media event.
the Big 12 coaches are slated for a group photo shoot at 9:45 a.m. before participating in a media question and answer session at 10 a.m. The preseason favorite and defending regular season and tournament champions Baylor Lady Bears will start that part of the morning.
ESPN and Fox Sports will be present to cover the event along with local, regional and national media previewing the 2018-19 Big 12 season.
Brown will participate in an Associated Press Twitter chat at 9:30 a.m. and fans can follow along by searching for the hashtag #APBKW or following @BaylorWBB.
Cox and Brown will conduct interviews with ESPN, Fox, the Big 12, general media and St. Phillip’s students. In addition, the pair will get a chance to read to a third-grade class at St. Phillip’s in the afternoon. The pair were both named preseason all-Americans by multiple publications, both earned spots on the Preseason All-Big 12 Team and Brown was named Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year.