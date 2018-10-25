Lauren Cox was named as one of 20 players on the watch list for the Katrina McClain Award announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.
Cox was one of the final five up for the award last year after she averaged 15.3 points and 9.7 rebounds along with 92 blocks on the year.
The McClain watch list is among several other preseason accolades Cox has earned including Preseason Second-Team All-America honors by Athlon Sports and Street & Smith’s. She is also a member of the 2018-19 Preseason All-Big 12 team.
McClain was a three-time Olympian for USA Basketball and a two-time Kodak All-American and WBCA Player of the Year for the University of Georgia. By mid-February, the watch list of 20 players for the 2019 Katrina McClain Award will be cut in half. In March, five finalists will be presented to McClain-Pittman and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. Fans can vote for their favorite finalist at www.hoophallawards.com.