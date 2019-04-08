Baylor’s Lauren Cox will not require surgery after suffering a scary knee injury late in the third quarter of Sunday’s 82-81 Lady Bear victory over Notre Dame in the NCAA championship game, the school announced Monday night.
Cox suffered the injury with 1:22 left in the third quarter, and didn’t return to the game. She had an evaluation, including an MRI, on Monday afternoon with Dr. Brad Gilliam of Southwest Sports Medicine and Orthopedics in Waco. Gilliam determined that Cox had suffered an MCL sprain in her left knee, with bone bruising.
Despite the fact that Cox won’t need surgery, there is no timetable on her return. The recovery time for an MCL sprain varies depending on the severity of the sprain.
Cox averaged 13 points, 8.3 rebounds and a team-high 2.6 blocked shots for the national champion Lady Bears this year. The junior forward from Flower Mound, Texas, was a third-team All-American by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and the Associated Press, and was named the Big 12’s Defensive Player of the Year.