Kalani Brown and Lauren Cox are on the WBCA’s Wade Trophy Watch List.
Brown, a member of the list for the second-straight season, is already on the WBCA’s Lisa Leslie Award Watch List. Cox is on the WBCA’s Katrina McClain Watch List, and both players are on the John Wooden Award Watch List for the 2018-19 season.
This season, Brown is averaging 16.7 points and 5.7 rebounds with a 76.7 shooting percentage to start the year. Cox is averaging 10.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 60 percent from the field.
The Wade Trophy will honor the national player of the year for the 42nd time this season and is named after the late Delta State University head coach Lily Margaret Wade, who won three consecutive national championships.