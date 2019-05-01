Don't Miss...
FORT WORTH — During an eight-run third inning, Baylor’s Shea Langeliers crushed a three-run homer over the left-field fence with such force that TCU is lucky he didn’t tear a hole in the massive outfield scoreboard.
The line was sitting right there on a tee. John Morris couldn’t resist the temptation, and he took a swing.
The Baylor women’s basketball team’s national championship recognition tour will continue with a trip to the Texas State Capitol on Wednesday.
- OU
- TCU
- Tech
- UT
- OSU
- W.Va.
- Iowa St.
- K-State
- Kansas
- A&M
- Bill Haisten: Bedlam at its best – the juggernaut OU softball team vs. surging OSU
- Guerin Emig: Down the recruiting rabbit hole as OU loses a 4-star commit to Alabama
- OU softball's Juarez, Alo claim weekly Big 12 honors
- OU men's basketball: Sooners schedule neutral-site game against Minnesota in Sioux Falls, S.D.
- TU, OSU, OU tennis players selected for NCAA championships
- OSU, OU men's and women's tennis teams to play in NCAA regionals
- OU football: Dreams can come true for Sooners' undrafted free agents. Just look at Tony Jefferson and Dominique Alexander
- OU football: Who will be the first Sooners player taken in the 2020 NFL Draft?
- OU football: Rejoice Christian's Bryan Mead goes from eight-man football to Sooners walk-on linebacker who is 'gonna turn some heads this year'
- Oklahoma State men roll to 11-shot win at Big 12 Golf Championship
- Former TCU star Listenbee settles suit with university over alleged abuse
- Had Jamie Dixon approached TCU first it would have worked with him to land UCLA job
- This TCU star is projected to be a high first-round pick in next year’s NFL Draft
- Report: Jamie Dixon in talks with UCLA days after TCU officials said he’d return
- Former TCU football standout pleads guilty to assaulting longtime girlfriend
- ‘Racist motive’ for dress code? Coach who works with TCU athletes denied entry at bar
- TCU basketball lands Ohio State transfer Jaedon LeDee
- After being swept by Baylor, TCU baseball coach hopes team has reached ‘basement’
- How TCU’s Hayden Springer defeated the world’s top-ranked amateur for the Big 12 title
- UDFA tracker: Where are undrafted TCU players getting NFL shots?
- Hartwell makes history with 2nd record-breaking season
- Beard inks second extension to remain through 2024-25
- Red Raiders fanbase backs Tech with sellout crowds
- Chrislyn Carr to attend USA Basketball Team Trials
- No. 11 Tech completes come-from-behind win
- Maltby earns bid for singles championship
- Tech splits double header 9-5, 8-2 against New Mexico
- Thomson, Wynn to play in NCAA Doubles Championship
- No. 11 Tech loses fifth game at home
- Wells names 16 Tech Football team captains
- Has Texas’ bubble burst for the NCAA’s tournament?
- Experienced Texas team to spend plenty of time at home during 2019 soccer season
- Former Texas star Jamaal Charles retires as a Kansas City Chief
- Texas baseball falls to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on the road
- Days after duel, Bryce Elder pulls even with West Virginia’s Manoah on Big 12 medal stand
- What position would Arya Stark play for the Longhorns?
- UT softball team wraps up sweep at Kansas
- The Final Pitch: Texas 10, West Virginia 2
- Texas men’s golf team ties for third at Big 12 Championship
- Chance to reach the NFL still exists for undrafted Longhorns
- Bill Haisten: Bedlam at its best – the juggernaut OU softball team vs. surging OSU
- ORU-OSU baseball game canceled
- OSU softball's Show named Big 12 Co-Player of the Week
- TU, OSU, OU tennis players selected for NCAA championships
- Bill Haisten: Remembering Tyreek Hill – the Bedlam punt return and the end of his run at OSU
- OSU, OU men's and women's tennis teams to play in NCAA regionals
- Five OSU players sign NFL free-agent contracts
- OSU baseball swept by Texas Tech
- Oklahoma State men roll to 11-shot win at Big 12 Golf Championship
- OSU softball finishes off sweep of Texas Tech
- Dreams become reality for Grier, Jennings
- WVU 's Marcus Simms allegedly entering name in NCAA transfer portal
- Pro teams know the player, not the person
- Five Mountaineers selected in NFL Draft; Sills passed over
- Historic draft expected for WVU players
- WVU’s Mike Carey names Shelby associate head coach, chief recruiter
- Sagaba Konate declares for NBA draft, hires agent to represent him
- It doesn’t matter where Will Grier will get drafted
- Should college athletes benefit from their positions?
- Stills brothers ready to break out on D-line
- Peterson: Mandatory participation reports before Cy-Hawk football? Don’t bet on it
- Iowa State's Ashley Joens invited to U19 World Cup Team trials
- Wrestling: Iowa State’s 2019 recruiting class ranks No. 9 nationally; UNI, Iowa in top 20
- Harrison Barnes, Marcus Paige ... Xavier Foster? Is Oskaloosa's 7-footer Iowa's next blue-blood product?
- 'Pressure is a privilege': This is Max Christie, the most humble five-star phenom you'll meet
- PODCAST: 'Cyclone Insider' talks what's next for Hakeem Butler, David Montgomery
- Iowa State's Talen Horton-Tucker accepts invitation to NBA combine
- Former Iowa State star Bridget Carleton ready to begin WNBA career
- Latest recruiting buzz with Iowa State, Iowa, Drake and UNI from April's live period
- 'I'm fair game': Iowa, Iowa State PG target Ty Berry isn't just waiting on Kansas
- 1st court appearance for Kansas State wide receiver Hunter Rison pushed back
- Why former K-State, Manhattan fullback Winston Dimel signed with the Seattle Seahawks
- Undrafted former K-State players land free agent deals
- Wildcats fall to Sooners in extra innings
- Wildcats post pair of top-10 placers at Big 12 Championship
- K-State running back Alex Barnes signs with Tennessee Titans as undrafted free agent
- Okla. native turns in career day to beat once-beloved Sooners as Cats tie series
- K-State defensive back Duke Shelley drafted by Chicago Bears in 6th round
- K-State offensive lineman Dalton Risner selected in 2nd round of NFL draft by Denver
- K-State's Chris Klieman 'wanted to get our brand out there' this spring
- KU men's golf selected to fourth-straight NCAA Regional Championship
- Kansas baseball pushes past Air Force for midweek split
- Hoppel named Big 12 Men's Track & Field Athlete of the Week
- KU's Todd Chapman named Big 12 women's tennis coach of the year
- Late rally can't boost Jayhawks in loss to Air Force
- 5-star Kansas target R.J. Hampton officially reclassifies into 2019 class
- A spectator a year ago, Anastasia Rychagova hungry to help KU at NCAA Tournament
- KU tennis earns NCAA tournament bid, home court for opening rounds
- Despite late rally attempt, KU softball falls to No. 11 Texas
- KU baseball rolls to 15-1 win over Furman in series finale
- Cessna: Good time for Texas A&M baseball team to get hot at home
- R.C. Slocum's son continues to improve
- Texas A&M changes ages for video game camp
- Texas A&M’s Gary Blair to host 16th annual Coach Blair Charities event
- Texas A&M's Barney Smith grew from tough loss in NCAA men's tennis tournament
- Texas A&M men's golf team seeded fourth at Pullman Regional
- Texas A&M’s Steve Bultman to coach U.S. team at Pan-Am Games
- Seven Aggies to compete in national rodeo finals
- Texas A&M’s Townsend named to NCAA women's singles tennis tournament
- Texas A&M baseball team beats Sam Houston State 15-5 in seven innings
Find a local business
Don't Miss...
Oregon made it interesting, even dramatic for a while. But leave it to those Baylor Bears to script a twist ending.
After the San Francisco 49ers picked wide receiver Jalen Hurd in the third round of the NFL draft Friday night, no Baylor players were chosen in Saturday’s final four rounds.
FORT WORTH — If Fort Worth ever crosses Baylor’s mind, it may be accompanied by the image of a broom.