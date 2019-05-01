20190502_spt_baylor_capitol_2

The Baylor women’s basketball team met with members of the Texas Legislature on Wednesday in Austin in recognition of the Lady Bears’ national championship.
20190502_spt_baylor_capitol_1

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (center, holding certificate) met with members of the Baylor women's basketball team on Wednesday. The Lady Bears were honored at the Texas Capitol for claiming the program's third national championship with an 82-81 victory over Notre Dame on April 7.

Don't Miss...