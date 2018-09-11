Sophomore guard Alexis Morris, one of the standout freshmen on last year's squad, has been dismissed from the Baylor women’s basketball team, just six weeks away from the team's first exhibition game. Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey released a statement that Morris has been dismissed “for a violation of team rules, effective immediately.”
The 5-6 guard was expected to be the starting point guard this season with plenty of excitement surrounding her return to the court after her performance as a freshman.
Around midnight on Tuesday, Morris tweeted, “truly am going to miss my bu family.” Eight hours later, she tweeted again, “Please don’t ask why. Just pray for me and my success thanks love all of you.”
Morris saw great success for the Lady Bears in her freshman campaign as she tied Baylor’s freshman class record for assists with 116, which was set by Ebony Jackson in 2002-03. She averaged 9.4 points, 3.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds per contest as she played in 34 of 35 games with eight starts.
Morris moved into the starting lineup after Kristy Wallace suffered a season-ending knee injury in the regular season finale against West Virginia in Waco.
She led Big 12 freshmen in free throw percentage (83.6) 3-point percentage (46.2) and assists (3.4).
Morris was named the 2018 Big 12 Freshman of the Week Nov. 27 and was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman team. After she put up 17 and 18 points respectively in the Big 12 tournament semifinal and final contests, Morris was named to the Big 12 all-tournament team.
With Morris’ dismissal, the focus now goes to finding a new point guard. Junior Juicy Landrum filled in at the position last year and has some experience there, as she played point guard at La Vega High School.
Freshman Honesty Scott-Grayson played point guard in high school and was ranked the No. 2 floor general in the nation by ESPN Hoopgurlz.
Baylor – a month removed from its Italian foreign tour where it went 3-0 – opens its season with an exhibition contest against Langston Oct. 26.