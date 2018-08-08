POINT BUGGIANESE, Italy — Baylor’s backcourt was bellissimo.
The Lady Bear guards put on a clinic in Italy as Baylor topped TK Hannover of Germany, 77-46, at the Sandro Pertini Sport Center on Wednesday. The trio of senior Chloe Jackson along with sophomores Alexis Morris and Moon Ursin combined for 39 points.
“It was a very physical game,” Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey said. “We knew that they were a very good team, they just played Kentucky and beat Kentucky by about 18 the other night. I thought our kids matched their physical play.
“I thought we saw production from a lot of new faces, and we’re definitely out of shape, but we’re not supposed to be in shape in the middle of August. But, it is a win nonetheless, and we’re having a blast in Italy.”
Jackson led Baylor with 14 points off the bench in the win as the senior guard shot 5-for-10 from the floor. Ursin added 13 points on 5-for-9 shooting, while Morris had 12 off a 5-for-8 shooting performance. Freshman Caitlin Bickle rounded off the Lady Bears in double figures with 10 points.
“It’s amazing, the girls I came with: Didi (Richards), Alexis and to have Trinity (Oliver) back, they’re great,” Ursin said. “We have the best two post players in the league. And then, our freshmen are really good. Caitlin had a great game last time, Queen (Egbo) continued to get on the boards and be a strong post. So, I think we’re going to do very well this year.”
Baylor finished the contest off shooting 43.5 percent as a team. Again, the Lady Bears dominated inside with a 44-8 advantage of points in the paint. Because of the strong play down low, Baylor only attempted five 3-pointers.
Defensively, the Lady Bears held TK Hannover to 25 percent shooting from the floor as Baylor scored 29 points off of 22 turnovers. TK Hannover had defeated Kentucky, 64-46, on Tuesday.
The Lady Bears play their final game of their exhibition tour on Saturday in Trieste, Italy. Baylor faces Maggie Select at noon Central time.
“It’s amazing. A lot of people take their lifetime to save for this,” Ursin said. “We have this opportunity right here, right now at our age. And it’s incredible. We’re extremely grateful. I am personally thanking Coach Mulkey and the staff and Baylor University for this opportunity. It’s been fun, and I’m so glad I got the opportunity to be a part of it.”