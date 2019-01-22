Former Baylor point guard Alexis Morris is transferring to Rutgers where she will have three years of eligibility remaining and be able to play for the Scarlet Knights in January 2020.
"Alexis is a great player and her accolades speak for themselves," said Rutgers head coach C. Vivian Stringer in a press release. "She wants to be challenged and has what you can call that 'it' quality and personality. Alexis blended extremely well not only with the young ladies already on the team, but just as important, her style of play fits the mold of a Rutgers guard. I think Alexis will be an outstanding teammate and a hardworking student-athlete both on the court and in the classroom."
In her one season at Baylor, Morris averaged 9.4 points, 3.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds as a freshman for a Lady Bear team that advanced to the Sweet 16.
Morris, one of the standout freshmen on last year’s squad, was dismissed in September “for a violation of team rules, effective immediately,” according a statement from the Lady Bears program.