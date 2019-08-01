All-Big 12 basketball player Curtis Jerrells and all-Big 12 pitcher Lisa Ferguson are among eight inductees in the 2019 class of the Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame.
Jerrells and Ferguson are joined by catcher Josh Ford, golfer Ryan Baca, long distance runner Lauren Hagans Paquette, and the football trio of Steve Beaird, John Adickes and Robin Jones.
One of the first recruits for Baylor men’s basketball coach Scott Drew, Jerrells became the first player in program history to lead the Bears in scoring and assists in all four seasons from 2005-09. As a junior in 2008, Jerrells averaged 15.3 points and 3.9 assists as the Bears reached the NCAA tournament for the first time in 20 years.
Ferguson led the Baylor softball team to its first Women’s College World Series appearance in 2007 as she went 26-8 with a 1.96 ERA. She still holds the Baylor record with 19 career saves.
Ford helped the Baylor baseball team reach the 2005 World Series, the first for the program in 27 years. During his four seasons with the Bears, Ford hit 37 homers and 52 doubles while collecting 169 RBIs, and was a ninth-round draft pick by the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Baca was a first-team All-American for the Baylor men’s golf team in 2006, and is the school’s all-time leader with six tournament wins and 27 top 10 finishes.
Hagans Paquette was an All-American track performer who still holds Baylor records in the outdoor 1,500 meters, 4x800-meter relay, and 4x1600-meter relay.
Beaird became the first player to rush for 1,000 yards in a season for the Baylor football team when he amassed 1,104 yards and 13 touchdowns for the 1974 Southwest Conference championship team.
Adickes was a two-time all-SWC pick in 1985-86 as an offensive lineman, and will join brother Mark Adickes in Baylor’s hall of fame. Jones was a two-time all-SWC pick who amassed a team-high seven sacks as a senior in 1991.
The 2019 Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame banquet will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, in the Brazos Room at the Waco Convention Center. Tickets cost $50 per person, with table sponsorships also available for $600 (green) and $800 (gold), and can be purchased by contacting the “B” Association at 254-710-3045.
Also recognized at the Friday night banquet and the football team’s regular-season finale against Texas the next day at McLane Stadium will be former tennis player and current Oracle Corporation CEO Mark Hurd and longtime University of Texas women’s basketball coach Jody Conradt, who played basketball and earned her undergrad and master’s degrees at Baylor.