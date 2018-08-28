It’s called “The Will to Win,” and it’s become must-see TV for West Virginia fans, players and coaches alike.
“I went on it on my phone and watched the first episode,” receiver David Sills said. “I think it’s a pretty cool deal they’ve got for him.”
West Virginia is banking on “The Will to Win” becoming binge-worthy fare for Heisman Trophy voters. The athletic department has gone full-bore on a Heisman campaign for its senior quarterback Will Grier, creating a website (grier7heisman.com), scheduling a battery of media appearances, and of course, filming the aforementioned web series.
Grier himself takes it all in stride. He’s humbled by the attention, but says that the “will to win” centers on just that – winning. If the Mountaineers gather enough victories to contend for a Big 12 championship, then honors like college football’s most prestigious individual trophy are a more realistic byproduct.
“It would be a great honor to bring that trophy to the program and to the state,” Grier said. “It’s not a focus of ours. It’s something that if we win games and do what we want to do, then it’ll come. But it’s just something we’re not focused on.”
The black-bearded Grier has become the face of the Big 12 – a conference he wasn’t even a part of a little more than two years ago.
Grier’s every waking childhood moment was spent chasing a ball of some variety. His father Chad played quarterback at East Carolina before becoming a high school football coach. Will’s younger brothers Hayes and Nash are famous Internet personalities, starting out posting clips on Vine, the now-defunct video sharing service.
Will, meanwhile, made much longer highlight videos – typically ending with some helmeted buddy catching one of his passes in the end zone. At Davidson Day High School near Charlotte, N.C., he aired it out for a career 14,565 passing yards and a state-record 195 TD passes.
Grier signed with Florida, and after a redshirt season he ascended to the Gators’ starting quarterback job in 2015. In five games, all wins, he threw for 1,202 yards and 10 touchdowns before his path took an unexpected detour.
In October of 2015, the NCAA suspended Grier for a year for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. Grier said that the substance was Ligandrol, an over-the-counter strength-building supplement that he was unaware was banned. Not only did the punishment end his promising season, but ostensibly signaled the end of his tenure in Gainesville. He announced his plans to transfer after the season, settling on West Virginia as his chosen destination.
Grier ended up sitting out all of the 2016 season to comply with NCAA transfer rules. So, he was foaming at the facemask when the 2017 opener against Virginia Tech arrived. After all, it was his first action in more than a year-and-a-half.
If Grier was rusty, he didn’t show it. He passed for 371 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-24 defeat to the Hokies. It was the start of a huge season which saw him win the Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year award, following 3,490 passing yards and 36 total touchdowns.
“I think he’s the best quarterback in the country. I’m obviously a little biased,” said Sills, a former high school QB who caught 18 of Grier’s TD tosses. “But I see what he does day in and day out, and how hard he works every day, not just on the on-the-field stuff, but in the weight room, in the film room, taking care of his body, making sure he’s fresh all the time, he does a great job of that.”
Grier admittedly has matured. He’s kind of been forced to. If the suspension and transfer didn’t force him to grow up, the birth of his daughter Eloise 21 months ago certainly fast-tracked that assignment. Grier, 23, lives off-campus with his wife Jeanne and his baby girl, and says he has come to prefer the quiet family life to the typical college-party experience.
For as splendid a season as Grier had in 2017, it still ended sooner than the quarterback would have preferred. In West Virginia’s penultimate regular-season game against Texas, he lunged for the pylon on a QB keeper – and paid the price for the touchdown. He badly dislocated a finger on his throwing hand, and didn’t play in WVU’s final regular-season game or in the Heart of Dallas Bowl.
The bad break delivered some hard-earned perspective. Grier understands that he has to protect himself when he’s toting the football. But he’s also a football player. And he can’t turn off that neon sign of competitiveness that constantly blinks, “Go for it!” in his head.
“I’ve made that play a thousand times before and popped right up and gone on to the next play,” Grier said. “It was just kind of a freak accident. It was something I can’t control, but it’s part of my path and part of my journey, and I accepted that. … I’ll take the best care of myself as I can. But on fourth down, if we need a first down, we’ll do whatever it takes.
“That’s just the nature of the game. It’s a rough game. You’d like for your fingers to all stay straight, but you can’t always control that.”
West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen doesn’t want Grier to change an iota. The Heisman push was launched under the coach’s full blessing. Generally speaking, he doesn’t like stumping for awards. But Grier is special, Holgorsen said.
“I would never approve a campaign unless I felt like a player could handle it,” Holgorsen said. “That's my job as far as managing players, and Will is an older, mature coach's kid. I've made this comment several times. He's ready for this. He’s prepared his whole life for this. … He can handle it.”