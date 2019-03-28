The Baylor football team went into spring drills with numerous players recovering from injuries, but sophomore safety JT Woods has joined that list after breaking his collarbone in a recent practice.
That’s not just a blow for the football team, but Woods will also be missed by the track team at the Texas Relays in Austin this weekend.
Last week at the Baylor Invitational, Woods won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.19 seconds.
“JT picked a pass off the other day, and the receiver tried to knock it away and landed on (Woods) shoulder and broke his collarbone,” said Baylor coach Matt Rhule. “He had surgery this morning. Not a real major injury, it’s something he’ll come back from. I talked to the doctors and hopefully he’ll be able to come back and run pretty soon. It’s unfortunate for him because I know how excited he is about the Texas Relays.”
Additionally, sophomore receiver Gavin Holmes has undergone a second surgery in hopes of returning for the fall. Holmes suffered a knee injury in an early November practice last season.
“Gavin’s an amazing young man and is really special,” Rhule said. “He had a two-part surgery, one surgery to repair the bone. They went in today for ACL surgery. What I heard from the doctor is the bone surgery went really well. Gavin has tremendous perspective and I know he’ll find a way to get back.”
Despite the injuries, Rhule is pleased with the progress the Bears have made as they near the end of the second week of spring drills.
Rhule can see the veterans have much deeper knowledge of his system and the young players are picking it up quickly. The extra workouts the Bears got before the Texas Bowl were also beneficial.
“Even the freshmen who were here last year, I think the bowl game helped, and you can see them flying around,” Rhule said. “The freshmen who just got here and the mid-year guys have done a good job. We’re just throwing them out there and letting them play and they’re getting a lot of reps. You can see them making gains.”
Baylor had nine mid-year enrollees following the December signing period. They’ll all be more prepared coming into preseason drills in August, but it’s been especially beneficial for Jacob Zeno from San Antonio Jay because of the demands of playing quarterback at the college level.
Last year, quarterback Gerry Bohanon arrived in the spring from Earle, Ark., to get a jump on his college career, and Rhule has seen it pay off.
“What you can see in Jacob Zeno is he’s got a lot of football to him, he’s got instincts, he’s got awareness, he’s got great movement in the pocket,” Rhule said. “You can really see Gerry (Bohanon) developing. He’s always put the time in and the reps are really helping him.”
Spring football is a time for experimentation, so it’s no surprise Rhule is exploring his options.
Baylor is looking at junior running back John Lovett at safety after leading the Bears with 573 yards rushing with six touchdowns last season. While Lovett is limited as a lingering groin injury heals, Rhule believes he has the build and instincts to play defense if it works out for him.
“He’s a really good tailback,” Rhule said. “But if it clicks for him, he could probably play another six, seven, eight, nine-plus years as a safety. He’s 210 pounds, runs a 4.5, and is unbelievably intelligent. So we’re having him to take the spring and learn the secondary and see if it fits. If not, we can always move him back to tailback. The cool thing is even if he goes back to tailback he’ll know so much more about football after being with Phil (Snow) and learning the details of playing in the secondary.”
Though most of Rhule’s coaching staff has remained the same as last year, Joey McGuire moved from tight ends coach to defensive ends. Marcus Satterfield is now the tight ends coach after serving as director of recruiting last season. With defensive backs coach Fran Brown returning to Temple University, Evan Cooper is handling cornerbacks and defensive coordinator Snow is coaching the safeties.
“We have a great staff and a bunch of guys 100 percent committed to the players and committed to each other,” Rhule said. “Joey moved to the other side of the ball, but we all know who he is. If there’s a strength it’s our staff’s continuity. They know what to expect.”
BEAR FACTS – Baylor received a verbal commitment Thursday from (Rosenberg) Lamar Consolidated running back Taye McWilliams. The 6-1, 205-pound McWilliams chose Baylor over Texas Tech, Houston and SMU. He’s Baylor’s third verbal commitment in the 2020 class as he joins Colleyville Heritage offensive lineman Gavin Byers and Houston Klein linebacker Will Garner.