As with any profession, football coaches tend to occasionally drop in abbreviations or jargon specific to their line of work that may confuse the listener.
If you’re a longtime football fan, you probably know that YAC is “yards after catch,” referring to the territory gained by a receiver once he catches the ball. A popular term nowadays is RPO, or “run-pass option,” a play designed to give the quarterback the choice to either throw or run. Some players wince when they talk about their MAs, or “missed assignments,” which is rather self-explanatory.
Then there’s toxic differential. It may sound like a crucial measuring meter at a nuclear power plant, but it’s actually a football statistic that, when won, almost guarantees victory.
Allow Baylor coach Matt Rhule to explain it in greater detail.
“Toxic differential, a lot of people say it’s the number one stat in the NFL,” Rhule said. “It is when you take the turnover margin and then you also take the explosive plays margin. We say explosives are 20-yard plays. You take the explosive plays and the turnover battle and combine them, and then you’re either plus or minus. It is amazing, it’s 90 percent accurate. If you just win that, you usually win most games.”
In Britney Spears’ 2004 hit “Toxic,” the pop diva wails, “Too high, can’t come down, losing my head, spinnin’ round and round.” That tune could have provided the soundtrack for the game film for Baylor against Oklahoma, as the BU defense frequently found itself spinning out of control against the Sooners’ big-play attack.
When it came to explosive plays, the Bears stepped on a land mine. The Sooners had 10 plays of 20 or more yards in their 66-33 win, seven of which went for touchdowns. Oklahoma’s seven big-play scores covered an average of 45 yards. In contrast, the Bears generated only four plays of 20-plus yards, none for touchdowns.
“Every game it’s like five or six plays that will dictate how the game goes,” defensive end Greg Roberts said. “If you lost it’s usually because of some explosive plays on defense. You just want to eliminate those as often as you can. It’s a battle every week but I feel like we’re taking a step toward the right direction.”
Added Rhule, “We had a lot of efficient plays, we weren’t able to have a lot of explosive plays on Saturday on offense.”
True, Baylor’s offense protected the ball fine against Oklahoma. Though the Bears lost the turnover battle, 1-0, their one giveaway came on special teams, when Chris Platt fumbled a punt and the Sooners recovered.
That zero in the takeaway department stands out like a zit on prom night, though. Baylor’s defense again didn’t record an interception or a fumble recovery in the loss to the Sooners. For the season, the BU defense has produced a piddling two turnovers. The team lags in a tie for 107th nationally in turnover margin at a minus-three, having given up the ball five times.
It’s a far cry from where Baylor wants to be defensively. At the start of the season, the Bears laid out the goal of wanting to create 30 turnovers. At this point, they’d need to force four per game the rest of the way to get there. They’re actually at a slower pace than last season, when they made 11 takeaways in 12 games.
“What we would really like to do is start taking the ball away a little bit more,” Rhule said. “But we had chances. We caused a fumble, and we didn’t get it. (OU quarterback Kyler Murray) picked it up and threw it for a first down. We had a ball we tipped up in the air and didn’t pick it off. That, to me, would really get things going in this (upward) direction. I think we’re going to go like this and if you want to go like this, you have to start winning toxic.”
Rhule also noted that Baylor could gamble more often in an attempt to create more turnovers, but such risks tend to leave the team vulnerable to the big gainers. For instance, C.D. Lamb’s 86-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter came on a play where the Bears blitzed a safety, but nobody picked up Lamb on the OU receiver’s crossing route over the middle.
Football is a game of controlled chaos. Defensively, you want to be aggressive, but not reckless. Offensively, you hope to be careful, but still powerful.
“The whole point of it, if you don’t want to have turnovers, then you can be really conservative,” Rhule said. “But then you’re not going to have a ton of explosive plays. So it’s figuring out which players, which quarterbacks, which offenses, can be really explosive, but still not turn the ball over.
“So it’s this balancing act. You can be really aggressive on defense and sell out and try to get a lot of turnovers, but you’re going to give up a lot of big plays, too. It’s who can be efficient and explosive at the same time.”