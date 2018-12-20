West Texas has a history of producing tough, tenacious players in communities that are consumed by high school football.
But conversely, college recruiters aren’t often consumed with West Texas recruits.
It’s much easier to find tons of recruits along the I-35 and I-45 corridors than jewels in the remote regions along I-10 and I-20. But the Baylor coaching staff bucked the trend by finding recruits throughout West Texas in its 2019 class.
Five of Baylor’s 19 new signees come from West Texas schools, including Odessa Permian quarterback Peyton Powell and defensive lineman Matt Jones, El Paso Chapin linebacker Will Williams, Amarillo Tascosa defensive back Brandon White and Merkel running back Jonah White.
“I was excited about it,” said Baylor coach Matt Rhule. “Last year with some of the coaching changes, we put David Wetzel on the road and he went out and did a whole swing through West Texas. Jeff Nixon did a great job going out to Amarillo. We found some really good players out there. To open up a whole another area so close in state was really fun for me.”
While it’s not unusual for recruiters to hit Odessa and Midland, it’s much rarer to find Division I recruits in El Paso and Amarillo.
When Williams attended Rhule’s football camp, he liked the spirit and aggressiveness the young linebacker displayed.
“Will Williams showed up at camp and within three minutes I was trying to figure out how to get him on the team,” Rhule said. “He is a guy who came to camp and ran a 4.4 (in the 40) and 200 pounds. He is dynamically quick. He runs well, he can change direction on a dime. He can hit, and he can play safety as well as linebacker.”
Williams enjoyed a tremendous senior year at El Paso Chapin as he amassed 97 tackles with four for loss, three sacks and two interceptions.
“He is a hard working and humble kid and he has been incredibly loyal to us,” Rhule said. “A lot of people probably wondered who he was and tried to convince him to go to their camps, but he stayed loyal to us. He comes from a great family and I think he is going to be an incredibly special player.”
Brandon White is from a football playing family since his father, Charles, played at North Texas, and his older brother, Charleston, played safety at Washington State.
He delivered a great senior year for Amarillo Tascosa as he collected 100 tackles, eight interceptions and nine pass breakups.
“I got to go out in the middle of the season in the bye week to watch Odessa Permian take on Amarillo Tascosa and saw Peyton Powell, Matt Jones and Brandon White,” Rhule said. “I was out again last week to finish up and visit. The thing about Texas is there are so many schools playing at a high level and so many kids playing at those programs. They key is not just seeing where they are but where they’re going to be.”
Ranked No. 29 among Texas recruits, Powell was one of the most highly sought players in Baylor’s class as he chose the Bears over Oklahoma, Texas and Ohio State. The four-star dual-threat quarterback passed for 1,514 yards and 15 touchdowns and rushed for 460 yards and seven scores as a Permian senior.
While Rhule plans to give the 6-2, 187-pound Powell a shot at quarterback, he could end up at receiver or defensive back because of his explosive athleticism.
“I think the great thing about Peyton is he comes from a great family,” Rhule said. “Obviously, he comes from a great program. You can tell that he’s a leader, you can tell that he’s a winner. For a highly recruited kid, he’s so humble and gracious and that goes a long way. If we have a guy like that, we can really develop him.”
Powell’s Permian teammate, defensive lineman Matt Jones, collected 14 sacks and 27 tackles for loss as a senior.
Jonah White will play running back for the Bears after playing quarterback as a senior at Merkel, a small town 17 miles west of Abilene. White ran for 2,611 yards and 34 touchdowns and passed for 893 yards and four scores this fall.
While 14 of Baylor’s new signees are from Texas, Rhule and his staff went to five other states to sign recruits.
Offensive lineman Blake Bedier is from Snow College in Ephraim, Utah; defensive lineman Niadre Zouzoua is from Monroe College in New Rochelle, N.Y.; offensive lineman Davis DiVall is from Bridgton (Maine) Academy; tight end Sam Snyder is from Fleming Island, Fla.; and defensive back Hakeem Vance is from Hattiesburg (Miss.) High School.
Bedier and Zouzoua should contribute immediately after gaining junior college experience.
“Niadre watching his film, especially with the loss of (senior defensive linemen) Greg Roberts and Xavier Jones, we knew we needed someone to get here and get here now,” Rhule said. “Once he gets here, the coaches at Monroe College do a great job, but he doesn’t eat the way we eat so we think he’s just going to flourish and get to 260 (pounds) and be a dominant player.
“Same thing with Blake (Bedier), he’s a late starter in football. He’s up to about 285, 290 pounds. We’re anxious to get him here as we try to replace Josh Malin, Christian Beard, Blake Blackmar and Pat Lawrence.”
Rhule could see quickly that Vance has the kind of personality and mentality that he wants from all his players.
“Hakeem Vance is a guy who is from Mississippi, who I’ve met a few times and he was able to come for a visit,” Rhule said. “He was asking the older players questions during the drills and that’s when I knew he was going to be one of us.”
BEAR FACTS – Rhule said senior offensive consultant George DeLeone has returned to on-field coaching as the Bears prepare for the Texas Bowl following the departure of defensive backs coach Fran Brown to Temple. Shawn Bell became Baylor’s offensive line coach this year after DeLeone experienced health issues.