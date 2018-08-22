The 30th annual Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce Kickoff Luncheon returns on Thursday, with an 11:30 a.m. start at the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium.
Baylor’s Matt Rhule will be the featured speaker, as he’ll provide a preview of the 2018 Bears and offer a deeper overview of where the program is as his second season as head coach arrives. The Bears will open up the 2018 season on Sept. 1 at home against Abilene Christian University.
Also at Thursday’s luncheon, the Chamber of Commerce will present a pair of scholarships to local high school students, and the annual Dave Campbell Award will be presented to someone who has contributed significantly to the sport of football in Central Texas.