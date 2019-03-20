As Baylor began spring practice Wednesday morning, the Bears did so with a new vibe going into head coach Matt Rhule’s third season at the helm.
That’s because, for the first time in a few years, Baylor has veteran leadership that has proven itself on the field. Two years ago, the Bears were in transition to a new coaching staff as Rhule implemented his system. Last year, Baylor went into spring desperate to bounce back from a 1-11 season.
But now, players like quarterback Charlie Brewer, linebacker Clay Johnston and offensive lineman Sam Tecklenburg have fought through and claimed a winning season. As a result, the Bears can focus on building on success.
“It suits me well that I’ve been here for a few years now,” Brewer said. “A lot of the guys that you’re going to see playing have been here for a while now. So I think being with the coaching staff for our third spring, there’s really no excuse for us not to know everything in the play book. So I’m excited.”
Rhule previewed the spring on Tuesday, saying the team is focused on individual improvement rather than the playbook or the depth chart.
That message resonated among the players.
“There was something said in a meeting about getting 1 percent better and if each player gets 1 percent better, you’re 100 percent better,” Johnston said.
Fixated on takeaways
For Johnston, and the entire defensive side of the ball, that means taking the ball away from opponents on a more regular basis. Although Baylor finished 7-6 in the 2018 campaign, it did so despite a minus-nine turnover margin, ranking 117th nationally.
Johnston said a theme in spring practice will be the defensive players hacking away at the ball as they work on forcing fumbles.
On the flip side, the Baylor offense has a clear point of emphasis as it attempts to improve on giving up 39 sacks last season, ranking 111th.
Tecklenburg said his senior teammates from last season helped set a standard, but the work isn’t finished.
“We’re working on pass (protection) all practice,” Tecklenburg said. “That’s how we’re starting practice. It’s a big emphasis. We’re changing a few things on what we do. Obviously, we’ve got to get better. Horrible last year. Not good enough, and that’s not the standard.”
And while the Baylor players stayed on the team message, it’s clear that a lot of individual motivation goes into getting better in the spring, especially for the senior offensive lineman.
“I don’t want to leave this offensive line as an average or below average group,” Tecklenburg said. “I want it to be an elite group and I think it starts there. I want my legacy to be that I left this place better than I found it.”
Tecklenburg pointed specifically to his goal for Baylor to win the Big 12 and be in the hunt for the College Football Playoff.
Time will tell if Baylor can go from a 1-11 season to a bowl victory to a conference title in three seasons. At the moment, though, it’s clear the Bears have made significant strides in the program’s attitude.
“It’s more of a brotherhood, that’s what I see more than anything,” Johnston said. “Everyone knows each other. You’ve got hotshots on the team and they talk to guys that are brand new just getting here. They’re brothers to them and that’s what I love.”