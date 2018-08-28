UT: Get a haircut? Nobody wants one more than Horns’ Hager

If it happens, it may go down as the most anticipated haircut in the history of Austin, Texas.
Since he arrived on the University of Texas campus in 2015, Breckyn Hager has treated the barber’s chair as if it were disease-ridden. He avoids it at every turn. He made a vow that year that he would not get a haircut until Texas won a Big 12 championship. Three years and countless bottles of shampoo later, his golden locks spill down his shoulders and back – thick, shimmering evidence that the senior linebacker’s time to make good on his promise is wearing thin.
“I’ve got something planned when it happens,” Hager said.
His look may scream California surfer or maybe Ronnie “Sunshine” Bass from “Remember the Titans,” but Hager is Longhorn to the bone.
“This guy loves the University of Texas, and rightfully so with his lineage,” said UT head coach Tom Herman.
Yes, Hager is the son of Longhorn defensive royalty. His father Britt played linebacker for Texas from 1986 to ’88, winning All-America honors and finishing as the school’s all-time leading tackler. Breckyn is the youngest of Britt’s four sons – his brother Bron was a North Texas signee, Brayven played at Blinn College and Bryce was a standout at Baylor who now plays for the Los Angeles Rams.
Yet Breckyn is different from his brothers not only in his decision to follow in his father’s cleat marks at Texas. He’s a bit of a kook, albeit a thoughtful one. The stream-of-consciousness insights of the most quotable UT player flow even deeper than his magnificent mane.
His mouth has occasionally gotten him into trouble in the past. In 2016, he made headlines when he said he planned to injure then-Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes. (He later apologized).
But Hager said he’s not the same guy anymore, that he realized that much of his brashness was foolhardy.
“I’ve matured exponentially from where I was at,” Hager said. “If you would’ve taken junior Breckyn – pre-Oklahoma State game – you would have had some interesting answers that are absolutely not how I think today.
“Because as a person, I have evolved. I’ve gained knowledge through various things. And I’ve taken into account that words are powerful. Whatever you say will be held against you, no matter what you’re doing or what context. It doesn’t matter.”
Herman and Hager didn’t always see eye to eye last season. However, Hager eventually apologized “for being an a-hole” and now the head coach has embraced the wiser, more mature defensive leader.
“What he’s done is he’s gone from maybe kind of the loose cannon kind of guy — he’s still very intense, still very driven and very focused,” Herman said. “But I think there’s more of a press-pause, what am I trying to communicate to my teammates, rather than just fly by the seat of his pants.”
So instead of popping off about breaking some opposing QB’s legs, Hager happily pontificates a variety of tamer, yet deeply personal, subjects. Like his favorite video game – RuneScape. Or his passion for film. Hager is a rabid movie buff who declares “On the Waterfront” his all-time favorite and calls Marlon Brando “my Man Crush Monday every Monday.”
So, who’s the bigger legend – Brando or Texas defensive coordinator Todd Orlando?
“Oh my gosh! That’s the question of the century,” said a giddy Hager, practically ready to high-five the reporter who posed it. “That’s insane. I would say Coach Todd Orlando, because I wouldn’t be sitting here if it wasn’t for him.”
At the midsummer Big 12 media days, Hager held court for several hours, always surrounded by a pack of reporters. The philosophy major never answered a single question with a stock, clichéd response, seemingly enjoying the chance to explore and share his thoughts and ideas on a deeper level. He rambled at times, but at one point he noted that most of his responses centered on two main themes: Love and Winning.
“That’s another thing I’ve realized – colossal individual statistics mean nothing,” said Hager, who made 23 tackles, nine tackles for loss and four sacks in 2017. “They don’t stand the test of time, unless you win games. My father is a case of that here at the university. He’s the greatest linebacker statistically ever. And you don’t hear anything about him – because they didn’t win.”
Of course, if the Longhorns win like Hager hopes, he’ll hand the clippers over to his teammates and let them go to town on his lustrous locks.
“I’m going to let (Sam) Ehlinger, I’m going to let (Andrew) Beck (cut my hair) because it’s going to be a story. Then I’m going to put it all in a Ziploc bag and donate it to Locks of Love,” Hager said. “I can’t tell you what I see in my future, because it’s too bold. I want to just do it and then be like, ‘Hey, what’s up?’ Because y’all are going to love me when I’m winning. Everyone’s going to love a winner. You can’t say anything wrong when you’re a winner.”
A reporter heard that and asked -- What makes you think we don’t love you now, Breckyn?
“Because I ain’t done nothing yet,” he said. “Just know that I’m making myself and my boys work as hard as they possibly can.”