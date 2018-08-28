Dakota Allen is a gifted linebacker who has become the charismatic leader of the Texas Tech defense.
But he feels like a young man who has already lived through several lifetimes, and a lot of people who follow college football know it. They’ve seen him in the Netflix reality series “Last Chance U.”
Allen’s world started to unravel in May 2016 when he was dismissed from the Texas Tech football team. He was among three players who had been charged with a second degree felony for burglary of a habitation in Lubbock after they reportedly stole guns, cameras and a TV the previous December.
The hardest part was telling his family back home in Humble.
“Just imagine -- they sent me off to college to play football and I show up back on their doorstep with my bags,” Allen said. “That was a dark time in my life and I’m just glad I could overcome it.”
Allen transferred to East Mississippi Community College, known as “Last Chance U.” Scooba, Miss., was a long way from Division I football in Lubbock.
During one episode, Allen gets baptized and shows real remorse for what he had done. That wasn’t just acting for Allen. He was genuinely embarrassed and sorrowful for the trouble he had gotten into and longed to get a second chance at Texas Tech.
That chance came when Texas Tech defensive coordinator David Gibbs called Allen and asked him if he’d like to play again for the Red Raiders. Those were the exact words Allen wanted to hear but first he had to write an essay to the Texas Tech administration on why he should be allowed back on the team.
“I never had to plead my case to Coach (Kliff) Kingsbury but I did have to plead my case to Texas Tech University,” Allen said. “I had to write a lengthy essay saying why I should be let back on the team. I’m very thankful for them letting me back.”
The charges against Allen were eventually dropped after he performed community service and took some classes that dealt with the burglary incident.
“The year probation included having 24 hours of community service to complete,” Allen said. “I had two classes to complete, one was a theft class and the other was a drug class. The probation came with other things like I can’t be out past 11 p.m., I can’t be at a restaurant that serves alcohol, and other things of that nature. While I was at East Mississippi I went to a local elementary school. I played with them at P.E. and taught them the Scout Pledge.”
When Allen returned for his junior year at Texas Tech, he performed like a man burning to prove himself. He led the Red Raiders with 102 tackles last season while collecting a pair of sacks and a pair of interceptions.
He was such an inspiration to the team that he was elected a captain before the season.
“He’s a great guy who made a mistake and he owned up to it,” said Texas Tech defensive back Jah’Shawn Johnson. “He came back to finish something he started here and I respect him 100 percent for that. He’s definitely a lifelong brother of mine and I’m excited to go on this last run with him.”
Kingsbury knew Allen would benefit the defense after making 87 tackles for the Red Raiders as a redshirt freshman in 2015. He was just as productive during his 2016 season at East Mississippi, when he recorded a team-high 117 tackles.
But Kingsbury was most impressed by the maturity and work ethic Allen showed in his return.
“He’s been great for our program,” Kingsbury said. “For him to lose it all and then fight to come back and be the leader and model citizen he’s been has been great for our young guys to see that. He has a great appreciation for what he has now and the opportunity has.”
Allen wished the burglary never happened and that he never had to transfer to “Last Chance U.” But the humility he gained through the experience put his life back on track.
“At the time I didn’t really want to go to Last Chance U,” Allen said. “Usually you go from JUCO to D-I, so for me to go the opposite way was an experience I didn’t really want to go through. But I’m glad I did because I learned so much from it and I’m just glad I’m back here at Texas Tech representing the Red Raiders.”
Throughout the whole ordeal, Allen found out how many people he had in his corner. He grew close to Brittany Wagner, the counselor for the East Mississippi State football team.
“We definitely had long extensive talks and she taught me a lot about myself,” Allen said. “She actually went to the bowl game last year in Birmingham, so I was able to visit her. We still talk today and she said she’s coming to a football game this year.”
Allen also learned how many people were praying for him to get his life back on the right track.
“When I got in my trouble I remember getting a lot of messages saying just pray about it,” Allen said. “I’d even get phone calls and they said ‘All right I’m praying for you.’ Ever since that happened I just told myself I’m going to pray once a day every day and I started doing that. Eventually I started to see my life change. Since that happened I’ve just been high on faith and I’ll always continue to be.”