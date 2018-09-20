Nobody on the Baylor football team loves to smoke meat more than Blake Blackmar and nobody loves to eat the finished product more than fellow offensive lineman and roommate Patrick Lawrence.
For Blackmar, a perfect day of smoking meat begins when he puts on a brisket about 2 a.m., followed by fire checks in his grill every 30 minutes.
“It’s usually done around 5:30 in the morning, and then I wrap it up and I put it in the cooler and I go to sleep and wake up about 12:30, and it’s brisket o’clock,” Blackmar said. “But you got to be careful when you do that because you’ve got to be recovered for workouts on Monday.”
Blackmar has cooked for the entire team after practice at McLane Stadium and has invited as many as 15 to 20 of his teammates over to his duplex for barbeque. But Lawrence gets to keep eating the leftovers.
“That’s one of the best things about living with him, especially in the summertime, he’s smoking something on the grill,” Lawrence said. “I get to reap the benefits of that. My favorite is his ribs. He’s just been on a smoking kick lately, so it’s the steaks too. He makes some of the best steaks I’ve had.”
But it’s not just their love of smoked brisket, ribs and steaks that bond Blackmar and Lawrence.
The senior duo has played together on the offensive line since they were freshmen entering college football for the first time in 2014. They’ve supported each other as the Baylor football program has gone through a ton of turmoil and three head coaching changes.
They even have the same double major: chain supply management and management information systems. They’ve talked about going into business together after they graduate in December.
BB’s Que has a nice ring to it.
“Are you really best friends if you’ve never talked about starting a company or a restaurant together?” Blackmar grins.
With their work ethic on the field and in the classroom, Blackmar and Lawrence have been anchors for the Baylor football program for the last five years. They’ve both played in 41 games for the Bears and have been in the starting lineup since the start of their sophomore seasons in 2016. In the classroom, they’ve both been named academic all-Big 12 for the last two seasons.
Lining up side by side with Lawrence at right tackle and Blackmar at right guard, they hope to play well enough as seniors to earn a shot to play in the NFL next season.
“When the NFL guys come in, I always tell them, ‘These guys are going to play for a long time because they are strong, athletic, they can play, and they are also very smart,’” said Baylor coach Matt Rhule. “Blake and Pat lead by example, and they are very fine offensive linemen. They both have developed at a high level. They work hard and they both care a great deal.”
As Baylor went through a sexual assault scandal that led to former coach Art Briles’ firing in May 2016 and the subsequent hirings of coaches Jim Grobe and Rhule, Blackmar and Lawrence have always had each other to lean on to get through difficult times.
“One of the reasons we’re as close as we are is because of the challenges we’ve been through,” Lawrence said. “Being someone you can count on, we’ve had that in each other. That’s something important for our team and the offensive line is to have people you can lean on. Blake’s done that for five years. It’s good to have teammates like that. The best thing about football, you’re brothers on the field and off the field. You develop those relationships through the ups and downs.”
Through all the turmoil that the football program has gone through, Blackmar and Lawrence have managed to keep their eyes focused on developing as offensive linemen and helping the Bears rebuild as a team while also working toward their degrees.
“You have to do things over and over again at a high level,” Blackmar said. “That’s something Pat and I have both tried to emulate, and that’s how we’ve been able to persevere through all the ups and downs we’ve been through in our careers. You just keep doing what’s next. The next thing you have to do, you do it the best you can and that has kind of lent to both of us leading by example. We take a new challenge at face value and just kind of put our nose to the grindstone and keep working until we get past it.”
Both Blackmar and Lawrence signed with Baylor at the height of the football program’s success in 2014, two months after the Bears won their first Big 12 championship.
It didn’t take them long to realize that college football was a completely different level than what Blackmar had experienced at Houston’s Clear Lake High School or Lawrence had seen at Waxahachie High School.
Facing Baylor’s veteran defensive line during an early practice, Blackmar was manhandled when he got confused on a blocking assignment.
“I remember our first padded practice and I got to go with the twos that day, so I was pretty excited,” Blackmar said. “Shawn Oakman and Andrew Billings lined up on the same side and they messed up a stunt on a pass play. One came in the B gap and the other one came in the A gap, and they were both coming right at me. I didn’t know which one I was supposed to block, so I tried to block both of them, and I took two long arms to the chest, and I just got rocketed backwards. I had never been moved backwards in my life. I just got plastered.”
Watching the play unfold from the sidelines, Lawrence thought, ‘”Oh man, this is college football.”
Even as freshmen, Lawrence and Blackmar could see they were kindred spirits with the same determined work ethic which they brought to practice every day.
“You really respect guys who don’t try to get out of reps on scout team,” Blackmar said. “That’s the thing we kind of bonded on. We tried to get as many reps as possible on scout team. We both tried to be like the scout team player of the week. Some guys would get their reps and then stand in the back and not always volunteer to do stuff.”
They quickly learned the ropes and were backups on a 2015 offensive line that featured All-American offensive tackle Spencer Drango. Blackmar and Lawrence soaked up everything they could from Drango and other veteran offensive linemen like center Kyle Fuller and tackle Troy Baker.
“I picked up a ton,” Lawrence said. “For me, Spencer Drango, Troy Baker, both of those guys were big influences and role models. We started 12 to 13 games with Kyle (in 2016) and we saw how they handled the leadership roles.”
Blackmar and Lawrence moved into the starting lineup for Baylor’s 2016 team that won the Cactus Bowl against Boise State. By that point, Baylor’s offensive line depth was getting thinner as players left the program, and Blackmar and Lawrence had to carry much of the load.
“That first year of us being the starters, we were both really excited,” Blackmar said. “We just wanted to kind of make everything go as smoothly as possible and do our job and live up to the brand as Baylor offensive linemen. That was obviously a hard time. There was no recruiting class underneath us for us to lead as much. We were a small close-knit group of guys. It worked out and it was definitely tough, but we had tried to take all that we had gotten from the older guys before.”
After reaching a school-record seven straight bowl games, a decimated Baylor squad fell to 1-11 in Rhule’s first season in 2017. Baylor went through three quarterbacks as Anu Solomon and Zach Smith suffered injuries before freshman Charlie Brewer started the last four games.
It was a tough season for everybody but Blackmar and Lawrence were steady forces who tried to keep the Bears moving in the right direction. Though they aren’t especially vocal players, they’ve earned the respect of their teammates with their work ethic and the heart they’ve poured into every practice and game.
“They’re quiet, work-hard guys, lead by example guys,” said Baylor senior defensive end Greg Roberts. “When they do speak, I think their voice is very powerful. As far as what kind of leaders they are, it’s work first. They put their pads on and they do the talking.”
This year’s offensive line is certainly a work in progress as the Bears have struggled to run the ball in the last two games against UTSA and Duke. Quarterbacks Brewer and Jalan McClendon have often had to scramble because of lack of protection.
But Lawrence and Blackmar believe the offensive line will iron out its problems and help the Bears become a more explosive offense as they move into Big 12 play beginning Saturday against Kansas at McLane Stadium.
“You can do everything right on a play and it can be a negative play because the snap was a little wobbly,” Blackmar said. “It’s really frustrating that you have to be as close to perfect as you can be to run an efficient play on offense. That’s part of the challenge of playing offensive line. We just need to get it more consistent and everybody doing the right thing every play.”
Though football and classes demand most of their time, Blackmar and Lawrence look forward to the times when they can kick back at their apartment and cook some barbeque. Sometimes it takes some creativity. Wearing a sling after shoulder surgery, Blackmar managed to find a way to split logs for his fire.
“I’d flip the ax on my shoulder and then just kind of let it drop to split the log, so I could still barbeque when I was in my sling,” Blackmar said. “That was my own form of rehab, swinging the ax.”
Blackmar’s grilling skills are well known among his Baylor teammates. When it comes to smoking meat, the more teammates the merrier.
“We had probably 15 to 20 guys come one time, and I did two briskets,” Blackmar said. “It was enough for sure since one brisket is supposed to feed 15 to 20 normal people. So I bought two and we had some left over. I always overestimate how much I need, so that just means leftovers for me.”
Unless Lawrence gets to them first.