When Derrek Thomas told people he knew in Philadelphia and New York that he was transferring to Baylor for his final year of college football, they reacted like he’d lost his mind.
Baylor? That school with all the sexual assault issues. The football program wrapped in such chaos and negative publicity that many players left or didn’t follow through on their commitment to attend the university.
But Thomas knew something that people who whispered in his ear didn’t understand.
The graduate transfer cornerback had played under Baylor coach Matt Rhule for three years at Temple, where he grew from an unfocused, immature kid out of prep school to a thoughtful, intelligent man with a college degree in hand.
“When I came here, people were like ‘Do not go there, it’s terrible,’” Thomas said. “I actually had people tell me they thought people here were evil. In the back of my head, I’m thinking, y’all don’t know these people like I know them. I knew Coach Rhule and Coach Fran (Brown) and all the other coaches on this staff. I know what they’re going to turn this into because I’d seen the story before.”
Rhule has made great strides in cleaning up the Baylor program off the field from the moment he stepped on campus in December 2016. But this year the results are showing up on the field as the Bears have risen from 1-11 in his 2017 debut season to a 5-6 record and a chance to become bowl eligible with a win over Texas Tech in the regular season finale Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Thomas isn’t surprised. He saw the blueprint at Temple, which rose from 2-10 in Rhule’s first season in 2013 to 6-6 in 2014 to a pair of 10-win seasons the next two years, including an American Athletic Conference championship in 2016.
Thomas expects a similar trajectory at Baylor.
“Temple was 2-10 the year I got there, literally one of the worst college football teams,” Thomas said. “People had them written off. Who are these guys? I saw Coach Rhule, Coach Fran and all the coaches on the staff take a team that everybody had bad things to say about and could care less about, and they flipped it on its head to where we were nationally ranked and people were nationally talking about us.
“I’ve seen the process and I’ve seen all these things work. It’s just a matter of time before it works here. That’s all it is, ultimate faith, ultimate trust in people I’ve been successful with before.”
Playing in an injury-riddled Baylor cornerback corps, Thomas has been a stable force with nine starts in 11 games. He’s collected a team-high four pass breakups with an interception and 19 tackles.
The Baylor coaches have so much confidence in Thomas that they often assign him to cover the opposing team’s best receiver, such as Iowa State’s Hakeem Butler two weeks ago. Butler has burned defenses all year and is expected to be a high NFL draft choice, but Thomas helped limit him to three catches for 25 yards on a frigid day in Ames.
At 6-3, Thomas is taller than most cornerbacks and can leap with any receiver he matches up against.
“Most of the time when you’re tall, you don’t have quick feet,” said Baylor defensive backs coach Fran Brown. “He’s tall but he can move like a 5-11 guy, so that’s what makes him unique. Being that big and having that wingspan like that and you can move like a little guy, that’s what you really like.”
The Derrek Thomas the Baylor coaches see now has made a remarkable transformation from the guy they recruited out of Milford Academy in New Berlin, N.Y., in 2014.
Thomas was better known as a basketball player at Bishop Maginn High School in Albany, N.Y. He could fly downcourt, dish passes to teammates, or throw down a monster slam.
Before his senior year, he thought basketball would be his path to college. But the more he compared the two sports, football seemed like a better option because of his height and skill set.
“Being from New York, who’s playing football?” Thomas said. “Who’s coming to look at guys from New York? I was going to be a basketball player. People talked me out of it. How many 6-3 basketball players are there who can jump and shoot? You can look in every direction and that’s what there is. But how many guys are 6-3 and can run a 4.3 and do other stuff? Not a lot, so that kind of changed my thought process.”
Hoping to play for Penn State, Thomas attended Milford Academy after high school to improve his grades and football skills. Thomas was crushed when the Nittany Lions didn’t offer him a scholarship, but he got the next best thing. Temple coach Matt Rhule had played for Penn State in the 1990s, and called Thomas to see if he was interested.
There was just one problem. Thomas didn’t know anything about Temple.
“As he’s talking to me on the phone, I’m Googling it,” Thomas said. “He said, ‘Man, I need you here in two days.’ It’s Christmas break. I said OK. I trusted him, even on the phone. I hung up the phone and told my mother, ‘Hey, we’re going to Philadelphia,’ so everybody’s excited.”
Thomas came to Temple as a wide receiver, but he admits his work habits weren’t nearly as strong as they needed to be during his first two seasons.
“At that time, I was a lazy kid,” Thomas said. “I felt entitled to things. I had people who always told me you can do this, you can do that, you run this, you jump this, you can be all these things, but I never really worked for it.”
Brown said Thomas’ self analysis was no exaggeration.
“He wasn’t kind of unfocused, he was very unfocused,” Brown said. “All he wanted to do was play games. We had to take his PlayStation from him. He sat in the room and played the game all the time.”
Near the end of his second year at Temple, Thomas was a redshirt whose career appeared to be going nowhere. But as the team was practicing for the Boca Raton Bowl, the Owls needed another cornerback after an injury to Tavon Young, who became a fourth-round draft pick by the Baltimore Ravens the following spring in the 2016 NFL draft.
“I went and played corner against (Temple wide receiver) Adonis Jennings and he runs a post and I absolutely destroyed him,” Thomas said. “Man on man press coverage, I can remember it like it was yesterday. Coach Fran was like ‘I’ve got him.’ From then on out, I played corner. I never looked back.”
Gravitating to his new position, Thomas became a valuable member of Temple’s 2016 AAC championship team as he recorded 29 tackles and defended seven passes for a superb defense.
Beyond the skills he brought to Temple’s defense, Thomas developed a close relationship with Brown.
“Coach Fran was like let me get him, I can work with him, I can change him,” Thomas said. “I had three receiving coaches prior to this and they would all try to say ‘Come on DT, you can do this and do that, just give me something.’ It would work for a little bit, but I’d always revert to my immature ways at the time.
“But it was something about Coach Fran, the first day when I moved from receiver to corner, it was like that’s family. That bond was different because I understood whether or not I was the best ever or just another player or something between, he cared about me more than just football.”
Following the 2016 season, Rhule left Temple and took on the job of rebuilding Baylor’s scandal-wrecked program. Meanwhile, Thomas struggled to find his footing with Temple’s new coaching staff.
Though he returned his first career interception for 83 yards in the 2017 regular season finale against Tulsa, Thomas was injured much of the season. After graduating with a degree in media and production in December 2017, he had an opportunity to play immediately at any school as a graduate transfer.
The only school he really considered was Baylor. He wanted to play again for Brown and Rhule during his final year of college eligibility.
“He started nickel for me that year (in 2016) and three games at corner and did pretty well,” Brown said. “I was excited to see what he’d done, and then all of a sudden we won a championship and we were on our way to Texas. Last year, things didn’t go his way as much. Once he got through playing he became a grad transfer, and I said where are you going? He said Baylor. I guess he thought we’d have a scholarship because I liked him so much. We ended up having one open, so it all worked out for him.”
Baylor runs a complex defense that demands players to understand the whole scheme, not just individual positions. Brown said it took time for Thomas to relearn the old Temple concepts as well as the adjustments the coaches have made since coming to Baylor.
But Thomas’ knowledge of his position has helped other Baylor cornerbacks develop, like sophomore Harrison Hand.
“That helped a lot because he’s known Coach Fran for about five years, showing us different things and stuff,” Hand said. “He taught me bump and run, hand-wise and (where to move) my feet.”
Thomas’ experience has been invaluable, especially at a demanding position like cornerback in the Big 12, which features some of the top quarterbacks and receivers in the country.
“Derrek’s competitiveness and size have helped us a lot,” Rhule said. “He matches up well with some of the bigger receivers in the league. Losing Grayland (Arnold) and Harrison (Hand) made things tough. Having DT there allowed us to get Kalon (Barnes) over the hump because he didn’t come here to play corner. I have known DT for a long time. I recruited him out of high school at Temple and he has all of the physical gifts, and this has been a good year for him.”
As one of Baylor’s older players, Thomas has a deep understanding of the inner workings of player-coach relationships. He appreciates how Rhule and Brown stuck with him as he’s matured into a veteran player that coaches and teammates can count on.
“We learn pretty fast in sports, it’s a sad truth but it’s a truth that not everybody is out for your best interests,” Thomas said. “Once you get to this level and especially the professional level, it’s very hard to find individuals who truly care about you as a person, whether it’s football, school, family, life after football. I can honestly say that every coach on this staff here at Baylor now that I had on the staff at Temple, they’re guys who truly care about you. If I can go back and think about my college career, these are the men who truly had my back in terms of coaching.”
Thomas desperately wants the Bears to beat Texas Tech on Saturday and become bowl eligible with a 6-6 record. During his years at Temple, he saw how practice prior to bowl games greatly benefited the players and how big of a thrill they got from playing in the postseason.
“It would mean more for the guys who are coming back because I know what bowl games do to programs,” Thomas said. “There’s nothing more fun than playing in a bowl. For this team, it’s going to mean a lot obviously coming from last year, the giant gap. When you talk about what this team can be in the future and the talent this team has, getting in that bowl game is going to be immense in having that click for those guys.”
Brown expects Thomas to play in the NFL because of his size, speed and instincts for playing cornerback.
“He’s 6-3, he’s super fast and is playing well in the Big 12,” Brown said. “If you can cover in the Big 12, I think you have a chance to cover in the NFL. He’s only given up three scores this season, so I’m happy and excited for him. He’ll get a chance to run on Pro Day or the (NFL) Combine, and he’s going run fast and jump high. He’s going to move some heads.”
Even if Thomas makes an NFL team, he plans to keep developing the knowledge and skills he’s gained from his college majors. He’s studying for a master’s degree in sport pedagogy at Baylor and hopes to go back to New York and help children set goals and think about their futures. He also wants to make his mark in the film industry.
“Being in Philadelphia, which is the fourth largest media market in the country, it was great for me because I love creating content,” Thomas said. “I love being behind and in front of the camera. I’ve studied to be a producer, whether it’s television, movies, content, that’s what I enjoy.”
For an immature kid who entered college with a sense of entitlement, Thomas has developed into a focused, talented player with a clear vision of his future. Brown is glad Thomas wanted to transfer to Baylor and help rebuild another program.
“I’m happy he came here and is getting a great master’s degree and another opportunity to be around him another year,” Brown said. “It’s good for me, it’s good for our team, it’s good for everyone because we did coach him. He came in (to Temple) when we were 6-6 and he saw when the process was first starting to work and building. It comes from hard work day in and day out, just believing and knowing what the end of the road is going to be like.”