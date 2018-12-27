HOUSTON — Baylor players already knew. Now the rest of the country is getting the memo.
The memo being, that Charlie Brewer guy can play a little bit.
Brewer won MVP honors of Thursday’s Academy Sports and Outdoors Texas Bowl, as he guided the Bears to a 45-38 win over Vanderbilt. Commodores coach Derek Mason called Brewer “the difference in the ball game.”
The Baylor sophomore quarterback certainly played that way. Not only did he throw for 384 yards — his second-highest output of the season, next to the 400 he produced against Oklahoma — but Brewer also generated a career-high 109 yards with his legs.
By winning the MVP award, Brewer was presented a black cowboy hat. However, he swapped out that hat for a good-guy white cowboy hat for the postgame press conference, because it fit better.
With typical, aw-shucks deflection, Brewer passed the credit for his big night on to his teammates.
“I think it was really the other 10 guys on the offense,” Brewer said. “The offensive line was blocking outstanding. I threw a few passes that were probably six or seven yards down the field and went for 50. So, that’s all the receivers right there. I’m just proud of those guys. They were making plays all night.”
Rhule chalks up first bowl win
Baylor coach Matt Rhule said after the game that he was headed to Mexico on Friday with his wife Julie for a little vacation before returning to work.
The get-away is well-earned, as Rhule earned his first career bowl victory with Thursday’s win.
Rhule coached Temple to a pair of bowl games in 2015 and 2016. In the 2015 Boca Raton Bowl, the Owls lost to Toledo. Then in 2016, he guided Temple to a Military Bowl appearance, but didn’t coach in that game, as he accepted the Baylor job before the bowl.
Bears stringing together bowl wins
Lately, when the Bears get to a bowl game, it works out pretty well.
The Texas Bowl triumph was Baylor’s third straight bowl win, following victories in the 2015 Russell Athletic Bowl in Orlando, Fla., and the 2016 Cactus Bowl in Phoenix. Those three wins came under three different Baylor head coaches in Art Briles, Jim Grobe and Matt Rhule.
All-time, Baylor improved to 13-11 in bowl games, dating back to its first appearance in the 1948 Dixie Bowl.
Doing the Texas Bowl two-step
Baylor’s second Texas Bowl experience was much more memorable than the first.
Making their first appearance in any bowl since 1994, the Bears brought a 7-5 record into the 2010 Texas Bowl.
But Illinois rolled to a 38-14 win and shoved the Bears around at the line of scrimmage.
In Thursday’s 45-38 win over Vanderbilt, the Bears amassed a season-high 688 yards. It was Baylor’s first win over an SEC team since a 21-9 decision over LSU in the 1985 Liberty Bowl.