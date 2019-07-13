Longtime Temple University assistant football coach Ed Foley is joining Baylor’s staff in an off-the-field position.
Foley formerly coached under Matt Rhule at Temple before Rhule became Baylor’s head coach in December 2016. Foley was entering his 12th year at Temple.
Foley had been Temple’s special teams coordinator, but he told the Philadelphia Inquirer that new head coach Rod Carey had removed him from on-the-field coaching.
“I really didn’t want to leave,” Foley said. “I was going to be something like a director of player personnel.”
Midway 10U All Stars cruise through 1st round at state tourney
ABILENE – The Midway 10U All Stars baseball team opened the Texas West State Tournament with a convincing 15-2 victory over Hebronville Little League on Saturday at Kirby Park.
Midway scored at least a run in the first three innings, then exploded for nine runs in the top of the fourth for a 15-0 lead, paving the way to a run-rule victory after the end of the fourth.
Midway advances to play the San Antonio Northside Suburban vs. Lubbock Western winner at 8 p.m. on Sunday.
The District 9 All Stars won their first two games against Windcrest and Corpus Christi Oil Belt to reach the championship round at 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Helotes handed the Lake Air major softball All Stars a first-round defeat, 11-0. Northside Suburban notched a run-rule victory over Midway 11U softball in the opening round.
Romo increases lead in celebrity golf event
STATELINE, Nev. — Defending champion Tony Romo increased his lead to nine points Saturday in the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.
The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned NFL analyst shot his second straight 2-under 70 and scored 25 points for a total of 51 in the celebrity tournament that uses the modified Stableford scoring system. He has played in two PGA Tour events this year.
“I felt good about the game coming in and it’s kind of held up this week,” Romo said. “Ball-striking has been real good. I missed a few putts, but everyone is going to do that. You just have to be aggressive and hopefully a few go in.”
Former major league pitcher Derek Lowe and former tennis Mardy Fish were tied for second.
“He’s a great golfer,” Fish said about Romo. “We’ll see if we can chase him down. I would need something in the 30s and then some help, maybe. The most disappointing thing is we only have one round left.”
Actor Jack Wagner was fourth at 38. Former pitcher Mark Mulder, the winner from 2015-17, followed at 37.
John Smoltz, the Hall of Fame pitcher who played in three PGA Tour Champions events this spring, had 34 points. Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry eagled the par-5 18th hole for the second straight day to get to 30 points, three behind father Dell Curry.
Man charged in shooting of Giants draft pick
TOPEKA, Kan. — An 18-year-old Kansas man has been charged in the April attack that wounded New York Giants draft pick Corey Ballentine and killed one of his Washburn University teammates, Dwane Simmons.
Francisco Alejandro Mendez was charged Friday with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and five counts of aggravated battery in the April 28 attack, the Shawnee County district attorney’s office said in a news release.
Mendez is being held on a $1 million bond. His case doesn’t appear yet in online court records, and his attorney, Victoria Chundak-Gallaway, in an unrelated criminal case didn’t immediately reply to a phone message left Saturday at her office.
The two Washburn defensive backs were outside of an off-campus house party hours after the Giants selected Ballentine in the sixth round of the draft when someone opened fire from a vehicle, killing Simmons and wounding Ballentine, who has since recovered.
Washburn football coach Craig Schurig told the Topeka Capital-Journal that he called Ballentine on Friday to inform him that Mendez had been charged.