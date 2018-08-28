TCU: Top defender not ready to leapfrog to NFL quite yet

With an eye popping junior season already in his back pocket, TCU defensive end Ben Banogu was tempted to declare for the NFL draft.
Those 8½ sacks and 16½ tackles for loss were certainly impressive. The speed and instincts that came from his 6-4, 249-pound frame were attributes that would make any NFL scout take a deep look.
But Banogu had a bigger picture in mind.
“(Last season) gave me a little validation but the script’s not finished yet,” Banogu said. “There were talks about going in the first round. It was nice to hear but there were only two D-ends that were taken in the first round. So, good for them. For me, my opportunity will come after the season is over.”
Banogu came back to improve his draft stock, enjoy another year with his Horned Frog teammates, and finish his degree. Picked by the Big 12 media as the league’s preseason defensive player of the year, Banogu is the man the rest of the TCU defenders will look to for inspiration.
“I was surprised (Banogu came back) but I appreciate it because it showed how much he cares for this team,” said TCU linebacker Ty Summers. “Obviously he could secure the first round if he has another year like that so it benefits him and it benefits us as a team because he’s put in the work. I respect that he’s willing to stay.”
Banogu’s willingness to wait to begin his NFL career goes against the grain for most athletes who can’t wait to begin earning a pro paycheck. But the fifth-year senior believes one more season to develop his skills will pay off in the NFL draft next spring.
“It was another year to be around a great coaching staff and great players, another year to grow,” Banogu said. “I’m a firm believer in all those great things like being in the NFL and getting drafted. All that will come. I want to learn as much as I can now and expand my game now, so whenever I get there I’m hitting everything in stride.”
Banogu also knows there’s a chance that injuries could derail his NFL dreams.
Coming out of Prosper High School, Banogu was overlooked by Power 5 schools after he broke his femur. But he didn’t feel sorry for himself. He signed with Louisiana-Monroe where he was named to the All-Sun Belt newcomer team after recording five sacks and 14½ tackles for loss as a redshirt freshman in 2015.
“It’s having patience to go through those rough times and not just saying it’s rough for me and I might as well give up,” Banogu said. “People give up on themselves before all the good things happen for them. For me it was sticking through the process and making sure I completed all those check marks and making sure I did all the little stuff and maintained a positive outlook on all the things that could potentially happen.”
After deciding to transfer to TCU, Banogu lost a year of eligibility in 2016 since he had already redshirted. But when he finally got back on the field last season, he was a force as he teamed up with Mat Boesen to give the Horned Frogs a pair of all-Big 12 defensive ends.
Boesen led the Big 12 with 11 sacks while Banogu finished second in the league. Boesen was a transfer from Boise State who signed with the Buffalo Bills as a free agent last spring following his superb senior year at TCU.
Roommates off the field, they propelled each other to greater heights on the field.
“Mat was a guy who had the same dreams and aspirations as me and had a fresh start and wanted to make a name for himself,” Banogu said. “When you have a guy like that living with you, it just gives you that added oomph to push yourself past barriers and places you didn’t think you could push yourself. It was fun to play with him.”
While helping TCU become the Big 12’s best defense, they constantly tried to one-up each other.
“The game before we played Oklahoma State he got a late hit,” Banogu said. “It was a tough call and he missed the first half. I got a strip sack on (OSU quarterback) Mason Rudolph and when he got back the first thing he said was you really stole my sack. But like the third play he was in he got a sack and it was like we’re even now.”
Though Banogu produced phenomenal numbers last season, he believes he can deliver an even bigger senior year. He wants to prove to his teammates and to NFL scouts that he’s just beginning to develop into the kind of player he’ll ultimately become.
“Last season was a fun season and I got to play with a lot of fun people,” Banogu said. “This year I feel like it’s going to be just as fun, if not better, because it’s going to be your last ride. It’s you senior year and you want to go out with a bang.”