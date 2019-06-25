West Monroe (La.) High School safety Brooks Miller has only recently been jumping on the radar of Power 5 schools.
The Baylor football coaches saw his speed and enthusiasm for the game at one of their camps two weeks ago and offered him a scholarship.
On Monday night, Miller became Baylor’s 11th commitment in the 2020 class.
“I don’t think I’ll ever find a coaching staff that will treat me the way they do,” Miller said. “They’re just good coaches, and they care about me and my family. The facilities at Baylor are gorgeous, the best I’ve ever seen.”
The 6-2, 195-pound Miller had been offered scholarships closer to home at Grambling State and Louisiana-Monroe. But he turned heads at Baylor’s camp by running a reported 4.46 seconds in the 40-yard dash along with a 34-inch vertical leap, and was equally impressive at TCU’s camp as he was clocked at 4.42 seconds in the 40.
Miller is projected to play outside linebacker at Baylor, a position he believes he can adapt to quickly because of his speed, hitting ability and instincts. Miller has led a powerhouse West Monroe squad in interceptions the last two seasons.
“I like to be a hard hitter and a ball hawk,” Miller said. “When I was in middle school I only ran the ball. But I was tired of being hit, and got to where I wanted to knock out somebody else.”
Starting at safety the past two seasons, Miller helped West Monroe reach the Louisiana Class 5A state championship game last year after a semifinals appearance in 2017. Both times, West Monroe lost to Zachary.
“He’s an outstanding young man,” said West Monroe coach Jerry Arledge. “From middle school, he had that savvy about him that has let me know he’s a football player. He’s a very good athlete. But it’s his savvy for the game that makes him special.”
Arledge said Miller has played in games with harnesses on both shoulders due to injuries, but has still performed at a high level.
“He has a very high threshold for pain,” Arledge said. “He’s a guy who is going to go out there and play. He plays the ball so well.”
Miller is the fourth defensive back to commit to the Bears following Pflugerville Connally cornerback Jahdae Barron, Lancaster cornerback Theron Stroops and Lawton (Okla.) safety Chateau Reed. Eight of Baylor’s 11 commitments in the 2020 class are defensive players.