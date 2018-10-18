Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN FORT WORTH HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: BELL, BOSQUE, COMANCHE, CORYELL, DALLAS, EASTLAND, ELLIS, ERATH, FALLS, HAMILTON, HILL, HOOD, JOHNSON, LAMPASAS, LIMESTONE, MCLENNAN, MILAM, MILLS, NAVARRO, PALO PINTO, PARKER, SOMERVELL, STEPHENS, AND TARRANT. * FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * 1 TO 3 INCHES OF RAINFALL IS POSSIBLE WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS * SOILS ARE VERY SATURATED FROM RECENT RAINFALL AND WILL NOT BE ABLE TO HOLD ANY MORE WATER. RAIN THAT DOES FALL IS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN FLOODING OF CREEKS, STREAMS, AND RIVERS AND OTHER LOW- LYING AND FLOOD-PRONE LOCATIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS ARE FAVORABLE FOR HEAVY RAIN WHICH MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. YOU SHOULD MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED FOR YOUR AREA. &&