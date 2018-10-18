For the first time in 12 years, the Baylor football team will face Texas Tech in Waco next season after a long residency in the Metroplex.
The Big 12 released its 2019 conference schedule Thursday, which revealed that Baylor and Texas Tech will play Oct. 12 at McLane Stadium.
For the last 10 seasons, Baylor and Texas Tech have played in the Metroplex, including the last eight games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. This year’s Nov. 24 game will conclude the regular season for both teams.
Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades said that after Baylor and Texas Tech couldn’t work out a date with the Big 12 to schedule the 2019 game around Thanksgiving, they decided to play a home-and-home series the next two years. The 2020 game will be played in Lubbock for the first time since 2008.
“Both institutions like the neutral site, and during a holiday break it made sense since students are off campus,” Rhoades said. “It’s always been a good opportunity to play in the Dallas area because it’s a place where we have a lot of alums and Texas Tech does as well.
“But when we couldn’t find a (2019) date that would accommodate us during the holidays, we felt we’d bring it back to campus for two years and see how that works. Then we’ll re-think it along with the Big 12. We’ll see how it feels the next two years. In terms of the future, we’re open to different possibilities.”
Next year will mark the first time the Bears and Red Raiders will play in Waco since Nov. 3, 2007 when Texas Tech rolled to a 38-7 win at Floyd Casey Stadium. In 2008, the Bears ended the season with a 35-28 loss to the Red Raiders in Lubbock.
In their first neutral site game in 2009, Texas Tech beat Baylor, 20-13, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. In 2010, the game shifted to the Cotton Bowl in Dallas where the Red Raiders took a 45-38 win.
Since then, the Baylor-Texas Tech game has been played at AT&T Stadium.
The Bears will play seven home games in 2019, including the Aug. 31 season opener against SFA followed by a Sept. 7 date against UTSA.
After facing Rice in Houston on Sept. 21, the Bears will open Big 12 play against Iowa State at McLane Stadium on Oct. 28.
After hosting the Cyclones, the Bears will make their first conference road trip against Kansas State in Manhattan on Oct. 5. Following the Oct. 12 game against Texas Tech, the Bears will face Oklahoma State on Oct. 19 in Stillwater before hosting West Virginia on Oct. 31.
In November 2019, the Bears will play TCU in Fort Worth on Nov. 9 followed by a pair of games at McLane Stadium, including Oklahoma on Nov. 16 and Texas on Nov. 23. Baylor will end the regular season against Kansas in Lawrence on Nov. 30.