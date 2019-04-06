Following an all-Big 12 sophomore season, Baylor defensive lineman James Lynch came into spring drills looking for ways to get even more production.
Baylor defensive line coach Frank Okam had a three-word suggestion: Play more violent.
“I want him to become the most violent player on our defense,” Okam said. “I think that’s the next jump for him because he has great, elite athleticism and cat-like quickness. He’s able to maneuver around people, and when he adds that brand of physicality to his game he’s going to be unstoppable.”
Okam hopes to see a higher level of aggressiveness, determination and technique from all of his defensive linemen when the Bears open the 2019 season.
While Lynch finished 10th in the Big 12 with 5½ sacks last season, the Bears were eighth as a team with 25 sacks during their 7-6 season that ended with a 45-38 win over Vanderbilt in the Texas Bowl.
Delivering greater pressure on quarterbacks has been a constant theme by Okam and Baylor defensive ends coach Joey McGuire during spring drills.
“This is the Big 12 and it’s a league with offense and quarterbacks and play-action passes and deep balls, so the defensive line has to be able to stop the run and make teams one-dimensional,” Okam said. “When you do that, you have to get to the quarterback. That’s always going to be an issue in this conference and it’s always going to be something we stress in our program.”
Okam is excited to have McGuire on board as the defensive ends coach after he coached tight ends the previous two seasons. During a remarkable high school coaching career at Cedar Hill that included three state championships, McGuire’s teams earned a reputation for putting strong defenses on the field.
“Whenever Coach (Matt Rhule) hired me, he brought his defensive staff from Temple and I had been on the defensive side of the football for the last 18 years,” McGuire said. “So he asked if I could coach tight ends, and I said ‘Coach I’ll do whatever you want me to do. I want to be here at Baylor.’ Whenever he came to me and said I want to move you back to defense I was fired up.”
Okam and McGuire have emphasized to the defensive linemen the importance of developing solid pass rushing technique and playing with a high motor. Their conversations have appeared to sink in with the players during spring drills.
“One thing with Coach Okam and the entire defensive coaching staff, they’re emphasizing is just getting one percent better,” said senior defensive end James Lockhart. “I’m working on becoming a more efficient pass rusher and playing lower and using my hands more, and stuff like that.”
While Baylor lost senior defensive linemen Greg Roberts, Ira Lewis and Xavier Jones, there’s still a lot of potential returning. That starts with Lynch whose quickness and instincts for playing the defensive line could make him an All-America candidate if he continues to progress.
Lynch not only plans to play with a more violent attitude, he wants to become a louder vocal leader for new players like junior college transfer Niadre Zouzoua and freshman T.J. Franklin from Temple High School.
“There’s always something you can work on and one of them is being violent,” Lynch said. “When I keep hearing it over and over, it starts to become habitual and that’s what I’m working toward. As an older guy I need to be able to talk to people like T.J. and Niadre, guys that just came in and don’t know the defense as well.”
The 6-4, 245-pound Zouzoua recorded five sacks for Monroe (N.Y.) College last season, and could be the speed rusher the Bears need at defensive end.
“He’s going to be a beast,” McGuire said. “He’s learning the defense and he’s doing a really good job. I like his effort, he’s got a high motor. He’s got such long arms and he’s hungry to be a good football player. He’s going to be able to get after the quarterback. I’m really excited to see it.”
At 6-5 and 280 pounds, Franklin has also turned some heads after he graduated from Temple in December to get a jump start on his college career this spring. Franklin amassed six sacks and 11 quarterback hurries for the Wildcats last season.
“The thing that stands out about him is his competitiveness,” Okam said. “He wants to be good and works at it day in and day out. For a kid who is supposed to be taking classes in his senior semester this year, he’s doing a great job of competing every day.”
Among the returning veterans, Baylor needs Lockhart to make a big impact at defensive end after he collected three tackles for loss and a sack last season. The enthusiasm that McGuire coaches with every day has inspired Lockhart.
“There are some days when guys are sluggish and he’ll definitely turn you up,” Lockhart said. “It’s an honor to be coached by him. I feel like he’s really taken my game to the next level. I’m just trying to take any criticism he has. He’s been around a long time as a defensive coach, and I’m going to take anything he says and apply it on the field every day in practice.”
Senior defensive tackle Bravvion Roy will be a big factor when he returns this summer from knee surgery. Junior end Deonte Williams and sophomore tackle Chidi Ogbonnaya should play bigger roles after seeing some action last season. Redshirt freshman Marje Smith has shown some explosiveness at defensive end.
“Marje’s a really long kid and has a good understanding of the defense,” McGuire said. “He’s another motor guy. Those rush guys have to really come on and I’ve got to do a good job and Coach Okam has to do a good job of accelerating their learning curve to get them ready to play.”
One of the most interesting players is sophomore Rob Saulin, who appears to have found a home on the defensive line after previously playing tight end. At 6-5 and 280 pounds, Saulin has the build and athleticism to be a force.
“I’m pretty settled,” Saulin said. “Coach Rhule has always told me that I’m versatile and he always wants to see what I can do. But I think I’ve shown over this spring I can stay here for sure. I would say my strong suit is being stout in the run game. I feel like I have to work on my pass rush a lot more because I’m still developing that.”
BEAR FACTS – Baylor coach Matt Rhule said wide receivers Chris Platt and Denzel Mims have undergone hand/wrist surgery for ligament tears, but are expected to be ready to play this summer…Offensive lineman Blake Bedier recently suffered a high ankle sprain…Rhule was on the verge of flying with the Air Force Thunderbirds at TSTC on Friday afternoon but had to deal with a last-minute family issue. “There were bets I think whether I was going to pass out or throw up, and we didn’t have to find out.”…Rhule is excited to see Kim Mulkey’s Lady Bears play in Sunday’s national championship game against Notre Dame. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for what she’s done and I really love the way her girls play.”