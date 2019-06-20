Sachse football coach Mark Behrens’ imagination lit up when he got a report of a tall, athletic kid slamming a basketball in a P.E. class.
Behrens asked Anthony Anyanwu if he’d consider coming out for football in the spring of 2018.
“He came back the next day and said he’d play,” Behrens said. “He knew nothing about football, but he was very athletic.”
Playing defensive end, Anyanwu progressed at such a fast rate that he jumped on the radar of college coaches by the end of his junior season. After an impressive performance at Baylor’s football camp two weekends ago, he was offered a scholarship and made his verbal commitment to the Bears late Wednesday night.
Anyanwu is the ninth commitment in Baylor’s 2020 class and the second defensive end as he joins Alven Johnson from Thrive Academy in Baton Rouge, La.
Anyanwu immediately connected with Matt Rhule’s coaching staff at the camp, and likes that Baylor isn’t far from his home in the Metroplex. Baylor was Anyanwu’s first major college offer after getting recruited by schools like Texas Southern, The Citadel, Georgetown and Lamar.
“I was pretty excited to get the offer from Baylor,” Anyanwu said. “Their coaching staff is cool and I like them. I like everything about what I saw at Baylor.”
Behrens believes the 6-3, 235-pound Anyanwu’s potential is unlimited since he’s so new to playing football. He called Anyanwu up from the junior varsity at midseason last year, and he quickly became a force for the varsity.
“He’s learning every day,” Behrens said. “By the end of last year, he was really taking off. He improved by leaps and bounds this spring. The Baylor coaches said he was killing it during their camp.”
Behrens said Anyanwu has gained a lot of strength since last year as his weight has jumped from 195 to 235. Anyanwu said he’ll continue to work on his technique during his senior season.
“I’ll do everything I can to improve this season,” Anyanwu said. “I like playing defensive end because you can get off the line quickly and like running.”